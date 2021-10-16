With Zach Ertz gone, here are 5 more Eagles who could be traded, including their other tight end

It likely would have happened sooner if Taylor hadn't suffered a calf injury during training camp that kept him out of the season opener. Taylor will make his share of mistakes as he adjusts to playing on a regular basis, but the Eagles seem committed to giving him the chance.

That, of course, diminishes Wilson's trade value. But if the Eagles could get a conditional late-round pick in return, they might just do it.

Dallas Goedert

The Eagles already traded one of their top two tight ends, so why would they even consider trading their other one?

Well, money.

Like Ertz, Goedert is eligible for free agency after the season. And he could get a new contract with an average annual value surpassing $10 million per season. Goedert, who's currently on the COVID-19 list, has shown flashes of being a top-10 NFL tight end.

At the very least, with Ertz gone, Goedert will become the primary tight end. If he can put together a strong finish to the season, he might end up pricing himself out of Philadelphia.

And it's likely that Goedert is willing to test free agency after saying during the summer that talks for a contract extension broke off.