With MVPs Harden, Harper watching, Jalen Hurts excels for Vikings

DAN GELSTON
Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Darius Slay had no idea James Harden was rooting on the Eagles from a seat near the sideline until he saw the Philadelphia 76ers star on the big screen.
So what did Slay do? The Philadelphia Eagles cornerback ran over to Harden and gifted him the first ball of his two interceptions against Minnesota. Harden even stuck around after the game and had Slay autograph the ball — not a bad souvenir from another Eagles' win at the Linc.
Slay, though, had his star-struck choice of celebrities to choose from.
Phillies slugger Bryce Harper (wearing an Eagles hat) was in the house. So was Questlove and noted Eagles fan — both in real life and fiction — actor Bradley Cooper (in an Allen Iverson T-shirt).
Turned out the biggest star of 'em all Monday night was behind center.
Jalen Hurts used a nationally televised audience to play the breakout — and often breathtaking — game of his young career.
Hurts entered the season still facing doubts that he was not just a quarterback but THE franchise QB for the Eagles — remember, he was picked in the second round of the 2020 draft simply to serve as a backup — but he erased them with authority in winning his first two starts.
Hurts was flawless on the opening drive and made few mistakes along the way in leading the Eagles to a 24-7 win over the Vikings on Monday night.
His first half when he had 301 total yards and three touchdowns drew instant comparisons to Michael Vick's epic six-touchdown performance in a 2010 Monday night win at Washington.
The 24-year-old Hurts finished with 333 yards passing, 57 yards rushing, two rushing touchdowns, one passing and he showed that, sure, it's early, but maybe Harper and Harden won't be the only league MVPs in the city by the time the Super Bowl rolls around.
Hurts had his fifth multiple-rushing TD game since the start of last season.
"I wouldn't say I'm surprised. I've seen the growth," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. "We talk about this so much with Jalen. Why is he going to continue to reach his ceiling? Because he's tough, he has high football character, and he loves football. He's going to reach his ceiling. It's fun watching him grow."
WHAT'S WORKING
Hurts and the offense. Yes, Hurts gets the bulk of the credit as the Eagles are just one of six 2-0 teams in the NFL. But offensive coordinator Shane Steichen has called the right plays that make the Eagles seem electrifying at times. For all the love shown toward the Eagles talented trio of wide receivers — A.J. Brown, Quez Watkins and DeVonta Smith — it was tight end Dallas Goedert who led the team in yards receiving with 82 (on five catches). Miles Sanders rushed for 80 yards in a second straight productive week out of the backfield.
WHAT NEEDS HELP
Hurts has plenty of options, but sometimes the Eagles try and give him too many. They were flagged for three ineligible receiver downfield penalties in the first quarter. The Eagles have a whopping 11 ineligible downfield pass penalties in the two seasons since Sirianni has coached the team.
STOCK UP
Big Play Slay! When he's not coming up with nicknames for his teammates or rubbing elbows with Harden or proving to be one of the most quotable Eagles, Slay has lived up to his nickname as the cornerback making all the big plays.
Slay had two interceptions and shut down Vikings standout wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Jefferson was limited to just six receptions on 12 targets for 48 yards. Slay broke up a total of five passes.
"I am still at an elite level. I deserve a lot of respect," Slay said. "I think the league respects me enough."
STOCK DOWN
Hard to find fault with anything the Eagles did in a complete game against the Vikings.
INJURED
Brown put a temporary scare into Eagles fans when he made a quick trip to the medical tent. No injury, though. The Eagles No. 1 receiver just needed a bathroom break.
KEY NUMBER
2: The Eagles had only two sacks of Kirk Cousins. The number is cushioned somewhat by a defense that pressured him all game and forced him into throwing for only 98 yards and three interceptions in the second half.
NEXT STEPS
Hey, don't I know you? The Eagles start a reunion tour Sunday when they head out to play the Washington Commanders and former QB Carson Wentz. The Eagles return home Sunday, Oct. 2 and play the Jacksonville Jaguars, led by coach Doug Pederson. Wentz and Pederson, of course, played pivotal roles in helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl after the 2017 season.
PHOTOS: Eagles trounce Vikings on "Monday Night Football"
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 24-7. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) cleat prior to the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, left, poses for a photo with Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. after doing a jersey swap after an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 24-7. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) takes the field prior to the NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) in action during the NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Dick Vermeil is honored for his Hall of Fame induction during halftime of an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, September 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Matt Patterson
A fan of the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Sep. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Vikings 24-7. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Rich Schultz
View of the stadium as the fireworks go off for the opening kick off prior to the NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) heads to the field prior to the NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 24-7. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles punter Arryn Siposs (8) looks on prior to the NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
during an NFL football game, Monday, Sep. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Rich Schultz
Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates his touchdown pass with teammates during the NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey (18) gets tackled by the Minnesota Vikings defense during the NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, left, talks with Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman prior to the NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) celebrates his interception with safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23) during the NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) catches a 53-yard pass for a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sep. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Vikings 24-7. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Rich Schultz
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) intercepts a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, left, during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Dick Vermeil is honored for his Hall of Fame induction during halftime of an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, September 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Matt Patterson
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) pumps up the fans during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sep. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Vikings 24-7. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Rich Schultz
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) in action against Minnesota Vikings guard Ezra Cleveland (72) during the NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23) takes the field prior to the NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
A Philadelphia Eagles fan looks on during the NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks Jalen Hurts (1) in action during the NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) catches a 53-yard pass for a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sep. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Vikings 24-7. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Rich Schultz
Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks Jalen Hurts (1) in action during the NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay runs from Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, left, after intercepting a pass in the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman (93) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game, Monday, Sep. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Vikings 24-7. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Rich Schultz
Philadelphia Eagles safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23) in action during the NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni looks on during the NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks Jalen Hurts (1) in action during the NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, right, talks to cornerback Darius Slay (2) during the NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni walks off the field at halftime of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sep. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Vikings 24-7. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Rich Schultz
Minnesota Vikings tight end Johnny Mundt (86) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) after making a catch for a first down during the second quarter during an NFL football game, Monday, Sep. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Rich Schultz
Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, left, talks with Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman prior to the NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) takes the field prior to the NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) celebrates his 53-yard touchdown catch with DeVonta Smith (6) during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sep. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Vikings 24-7. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Rich Schultz
Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) runs with the ball past the defender during the NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles safety K'Von Wallace (42) pushes Minnesota Vikings linebacker Brian Asamoah (33) during the NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles punter Arryn Siposs (8) looks on prior to the NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 24-7. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) catches a 53-yard pass for a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sep. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Vikings 24-7. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Rich Schultz
Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks Jalen Hurts (1) in action during the NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Brett Toth (64) blows a kiss to fans after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 24-7. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Phil Gushue of NFL Films shoots action from an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Sep. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Rich Schultz
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) in action against the Minnesota Vikings in an NFL football game, Monday, Sep. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Vikings 24-7. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Rich Schultz
NFL Films cameraman Howard Neef in action during the NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sep. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Vikings 24-7. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Rich Schultz
View of the stadium as the American flag covers the field prior to the NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) talks with head coach Nick Sirianni, right, during the NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) reacts to the interception during the NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles punter Arryn Siposs (8) puts the ball off during the NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 24-7. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
A Minnesota Vikings fan looks on prior to the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) and center Jason Kelce (62) during the NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (2) carries the ball as T.J. Edwards (57) makes the tackle during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, September 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Matt Patterson
Phillies star Bryce Harper watches the Vikings-Eagles game Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Rich Schultz, Associated Press
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) with the touchdown catch during the NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Dick Vermeil is honored for his Hall of Fame induction during halftime of an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, September 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Matt Patterson
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game, Monday, Sep. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Vikings 24-7. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Rich Schultz
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) during the NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sep. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Vikings 24-7. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Rich Schultz
Philadelphia Phillies Bruce Harper, left, looks on during the NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
View of the stadium as the fireworks go off for the opening kick off prior to the NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on during the NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott (4) kicks the field goal with punter Arryn Siposs (8) spotting during the NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Josh Jobe (28) in action during the NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks Kirk Cousins (8) in action during the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Josh Jobe (28) in action during the NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles punter Arryn Siposs (8) looks on prior to the NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Actor Bradly Cooper, center, reacts with Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffery Lurie, righted during the NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
A Philadelphia Eagles fan looks on during the NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
