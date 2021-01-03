Will the Washington game be Zach Ertz's last with the Eagles?

Zach Ertz's final game with the Philadelphia Eagles could come Sunday night against Washington.

While the same could be said for about 75% of the roster, that Ertz is more likely to depart than return next offseason illustrates just how much has changed with the Eagles over the last year.

The franchise isn't typically in the habit of jettisoning foundational, homegrown players, especially those still seemingly in their prime years. But the downward trajectory of the team, the likely need for a significant overhaul, and salary cap limitations suggest that Ertz could be collateral damage.

The potential end of Ertz's eight-year run in Philadelphia doesn't come as a complete surprise. The wheels were set in motion nearly a year ago when the tight end first publicly questioned his future, and further just before this season when he aired his dissatisfaction with his contract and questioned the Eagles' commitment.

Some could say the motor started on his eventual exit the moment the Eagles selected Dallas Goedert in the second round of the 2018 draft. While the two tight ends were able to coexist for two seasons, with Ertz clearly the No. 1, this season has indicated a changing of the guard.