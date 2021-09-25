Who's winning Eagles-Cowboys trade that gave each team a franchise player in DeVonta Smith, Micah Parsons?

It comes natural to Smith, too, but it’s widely believed among NFL executives that wide receivers need a longer period of time to adjust to the pro game.

Still, Smith leads the Eagles with eight receptions through two games, for 87 yards. His first career reception was a 19-yard touchdown against Atlanta in Week 1. Smith had 6 receptions for 71 yards that day, the most for an Eagles rookie in his debut since 1990.

It didn’t go as well last week. Smith was held to just two receptions on seven targets for 16 yards in the Eagles’ 17-11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

“I had a lot of opportunities last game, and I just didn’t make the most of them,” Smith said. “Every team that you play is not going to play you the same way. The Falcons played more zone. The 49ers played more man. That was the only difference.”

It’s expected that NFL teams would try to be physical at the line of scrimmage with Smith, who’s listed at 170 pounds.

That’s something coach Nick Sirianni said the Eagles are working on with Smith. But Sirianni said Smith does have one advantage over many wide receivers making the transition from college to the NFL: