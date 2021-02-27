Which pending free agents should the Eagles make an effort to keep?

If the new regime wanted to keep him around on the cheap to back up and play special teams, that would work, but I wouldn’t buy a Gerry jersey on that off-chance.

Duke Riley, LB: The Duke is one of those guys who’s just OK. He’s nice to have around, but you don’t want him as the backbone of your defense. Not really old or young (will turn 27 in August). Played more than half the defensive snaps in 2020, more than he should have. Rather see someone with more upside take his spot, but if they aren’t able to swing that, bringing him back cheap won’t be a terrible thing.

Rudy Ford, S: Good special-teams gunner, played 46 defensive snaps in 2020, another guy the now-deposed coaches liked for reasons that weren’t always obvious. The Eagles would bring him back only to compete for a roster spot, not to depend on.

Corey Clement, RB: What happened after the Super Bowl season? Beats me. One promising year out of four doesn’t move the needle, even for a hero from one of the franchise’s greatest moments. But he’d be cheap depth, if needed.