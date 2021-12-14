What the 2 games vs. WFT can mean for Eagles, Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew

The QB picture: Needless to say, it would be Hurts' job going forward if he leads them to four straight wins and the playoffs. If Hurts can't play because of injury, and Minshew leads the Eagles to the playoffs, that's approaching Nick Foles hero status.

Record heading into finale: 8-8

Playoff evaluation: Winning both games against Washington would eliminate the Football Team, but it would also make that finale against the Cowboys crucial for the Eagles.

It would also be embarrassing to lose both games to the Giants.

For the playoffs, this would open the door for either the Saints or Falcons to go on a run, not to mention enabling the Vikings to keep pace. If one of those teams wins out, and San Francisco wins at least two of its final four (they have the Falcons, Titans, Texans and Rams), the Eagles won't get in even with a win over Dallas in the finale.

It's unlikely that all of that will happen, especially if the Eagles beat Dallas. A loss to the Cowboys, on the other hand, could change things.