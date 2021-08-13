What does Quez Watkins' emergence say about Jalen Reagor's future with the Eagles?

As Quez Watkins stood in the shadows, Jalen Hurts lamented what the Philadelphia Eagles' preseason opener had revealed to the rest of the NFL.
"You're not a secret anymore," the quarterback said of/to Watkins. "So that's unfortunate."
To keen followers of training camp, and to fans who caught the Eagles' first open practice at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, the word was already out on the second-year receiver. Watkins was emerging as a legitimate weapon in new coach Nick Sirianni's offense, and not just based upon his speed.
But Thursday night offered the first televised glimpse that a sixth-round receiver in the 2020 draft, and not a certain first-rounder, may provide a boost to a position that has long needed positive news.
Watkins caught only one pass in the Eagles' 24-16 loss to the Steelers. But it was a dandy: a perfectly executed bubble screen that he took to the house for 79 yards. He also got behind the Pittsburgh secondary earlier and would have likely hit pay dirt had Hurts not missed his target.
And while the small sample and lack of preseason competitiveness provide necessary qualifiers, there is little doubt that Watkins will at least improve upon a rookie season that offered only a few late season hints of his potential.
"I guess the cat's out of the bag," Watkins said moments after he took Hurts' spot on the podium at the Linc.
But now that he's out, how much will he be fed? The Eagles expended their last two first-round selections on receivers. DeVonta Smith, the latest, would seem to be guaranteed one of the starting outside spots. And Jalen Reagor, the aforementioned 2020 edition, will likely be given first crack at the other side.
Smith, though, has been sidelined for two weeks with a knee sprain and may not play in the preseason. And Reagor's inconsistencies as a rookie haven't disappeared, as evidenced by an early drop against the Steelers.
Watkins, meanwhile, has been one of the stars of camp. Sure, he's flashed his 4.3-second 40-yard dash speed, but the Southern Mississippi product has made tough catches in the air and near the ground, and has taken strides in his route running.
"This whole offseason I just made everything personal," Watkins said. "Everything people said I couldn't do, (that) 'I was only fast.'"
Watkins isn't big. The Eagles list him at 6-foot, 193 pounds. Opposing cornerbacks will try to be physical with him at the line of scrimmage. Safeties will try to punish him when he goes over the middle. Sirianni had praise for his receiver, but was more prudent than Hurts.
"He got behind the defense on the one, made the run after a catch, and that's what you look for," Sirianni said. "Now we just want to see him separate in the intermediate game, too."
The bubble screen will be a staple of Sirianni's offense. It can be a frustrating pass play that hardly ever works until it does, but when it does, it can be beautiful. Backup quarterback Joe Flacco checked to the slot bubble late in the first quarter when he noticed the nickel cornerback showing blitz.
"As soon as he checked to it ... I just started smiling," Watkins said.
Tight end Richard Rodgers sealed the outside with a block, and Watkins had a lane into the secondary. He hit the afterburners and jetted past safety Tre Norwood. Hurts and Watkins hit on a similar screen last year in Arizona.
Watkins started last season on injured reserve and was mostly inactive when he returned. The Eagles had favored fellow late-round rookie John Hightower during that span, but by December Watkins had supplanted him. The gap has only expanded eight months later.
The question is how prominently Watkins will be featured in the offense. His skill set would seem to make him better suited to the boundary. Sirianni's offense requires all his receivers to be cross-trained. There will be movement, but having Reagor more in the slot may be an option.
He has had highlights in camp. But he showed up out of shape, and for every step forward, there has been a step back, or vice versa. He had a low Hurts pass sail through his arms on the Eagles' opening drive Thursday. But he picked up 7 yards on a bubble screen, and spun a cornerback with a 13-yard out.
"It was great to see him respond," Sirianni said of Reagor. "He ran a great route on that bench route."
Stock Up
Tyree Jackson. Flacco's favorite target caught two passes for 32 yards and continued to make a strong case that he belongs on the 53-man roster. The Eagles will not be able to hide the tight end on their practice squad. Jackson has too many natural abilities. The converted tight end is a big target at 6-7, is quick enough to beat most linebackers in man coverage, and has soft hands. He still needs work. He could have reeled in a third-down Flacco throw that was slightly under-thrown. But he could force the Eagles to keep four tight ends if Ertz stays.
Joe Flacco. The rumors of Flacco's demise have been greatly exaggerated. His job was never threatened by Mullens. He had shaky moments in camp, but he had been trending up in the last week and carried that into the preseason. Flacco had a couple leaky throws, but he executed the offense in rhythm and played like a seasoned veteran — which he is.
Elijah Riley. He was gifted an interception, but the safety was in the right spot after reading quarterback Joshua Dobbs' eyes. Riley's greatest contribution and maybe his best path to the 53-man roster came on special teams with a kick return tackle.
Stock Down
Nick Mullens. The Eagles won't be keeping three quarterbacks, or at least this one. Mullens got a little unlucky on his first pick. The safety valve running back tripped and he rushed a throw to Jackson. But the second interception was decision-making at its worst. "I would like to see him hit the check-down, and he wants that one back, too," Sirianni said.
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. He ran with the third unit and didn't catch a single pass. The Eagles' 2019 second-rounder has moved to slot and added special teams to his responsibilities, but he appears to be on the wrong side of the roster bubble.
Marlon Tuipulotu. The sixth-round defensive tackle played 52 snaps of little consequence. He was absent from the stat sheet, and the film backed it up. Tuipulotu got relentlessly pushed around.
By the numbers
Jake Elliott had a successful start to his preseason. The kicker went 3 for 3 on field goals, hitting from 47, 47 and 50 yards. Elliott, like many Eagles, had his worst season in 2020. Mid-range kicks weren't the problem, though. He made all 11 tries on field goals between 30 and 49 yards. But he was 1 of 3 under 30 yards — including a missed extra point — and was 2 of 5 from 50-plus. Did not having a preseason affect Elliott last year? "I think getting some game reps in before you start is really valuable," Elliott said.
