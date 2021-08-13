What does Quez Watkins' emergence say about Jalen Reagor's future with the Eagles?

But now that he's out, how much will he be fed? The Eagles expended their last two first-round selections on receivers. DeVonta Smith, the latest, would seem to be guaranteed one of the starting outside spots. And Jalen Reagor, the aforementioned 2020 edition, will likely be given first crack at the other side.

Smith, though, has been sidelined for two weeks with a knee sprain and may not play in the preseason. And Reagor's inconsistencies as a rookie haven't disappeared, as evidenced by an early drop against the Steelers.

Watkins, meanwhile, has been one of the stars of camp. Sure, he's flashed his 4.3-second 40-yard dash speed, but the Southern Mississippi product has made tough catches in the air and near the ground, and has taken strides in his route running.

"This whole offseason I just made everything personal," Watkins said. "Everything people said I couldn't do, (that) 'I was only fast.'"

Watkins isn't big. The Eagles list him at 6-foot, 193 pounds. Opposing cornerbacks will try to be physical with him at the line of scrimmage. Safeties will try to punish him when he goes over the middle. Sirianni had praise for his receiver, but was more prudent than Hurts.