We're asking the wrong question about Jalen Hurts' future as Eagles' starting quarterback

This is the right question: Why will Hurts be back as the starter in 2022?

Hurts will be back because he has to be back. The Eagles have so many needs everywhere else that they can't waste the capital from their three first-round draft picks on either trading for a quarterback or drafting one.

The Eagles have two dependable receivers in Goedert and rookie DeVonta Smith. That's it. They combined for 10 catches for 152 yards Sunday, but Smith wasn't a factor until the game was out of reach.

And when the Bucs focused on taking away Smith, the Eagles got little from Jalen Reagor (one catch, 2 yards) and Quez Watkins (two for 35 yards). That has been the case all season, and that has to change with a major upgrade.

On defense, the Eagles need help at defensive end. They have neglected linebacker for too long. And of the top five defensive backs, only Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox are signed beyond this season.

That was a reality that veteran safety Rodney McLeod acknowledged. He's 31 years old, recovered from two ACL surgeries in the last three years.

"My future here is unknown," McLeod said. "This isn't how I wanted it to end if this is the last time for me."