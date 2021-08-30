Wentz to sit out as Colts add 3 to COVID-19 list

Pascal has been the Colts most consistent receiver the past two seasons when they were hit hard by injuries.

Fisher isn't expected to play until late September or early October because he's still recovering from the torn Achilles tendon he suffered in last season's AFC championship game.

It's unclear whether Kelly, Pascal or Wentz tested positive or were close contacts to someone who did.

The loss of Wentz is the toughest blow because of his limited amount of work with his new teammates. Reich remains hopeful Wentz, who was acquired from Philadelphia in a March trade, will start the Sept. 12 season opener against Seattle. If he can't, second-year quarterback Jacob Eason would likely make his NFL debut.

"Jacob's handled himself like a pro," Reich said Sunday. "I think his bright spots have really been throwing the ball down the field, making some nice chunk plays down the field and I think the other bright spot for Jacob was that it wasn't too big for him. He got in there and looked comfortable, looked like he belonged."

COVID-19 has been a concern for the Colts, who have consistently ranked near the bottom of the league in vaccination rates. Reich's most recent update was that about 75% of players had been vaccinated.