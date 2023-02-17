To many, Jamil Demby has already reached the mountain top.

He was an NCAA Division I football player. He was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Draft. He became a Super Bowl champion in 2022.

Demby called all of those things a blessing in a recent interview. What's next for the 26-year-old, whose stint in the NFL ended with a knee injury, is to show teams he is healthy and can still play at the level.

Demby, a 2014 Vineland High School graduate, is playing for the Vegas Vipers of the XFL. The XFL's season begins this weekend in what will be the third iteration of the professional football league.

The 6-foot-5 offensive guard is expected to start in the season opener at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Arlington Renegades. ABC will televise the game.

Demby, a sixth-round pick in 2018 out of the University of Maine, last played in an NFL game Oct. 13, 2019. That season, he played in six games and made one start. He spent almost the entire 2020 season on the practice squad, except for one game on the active roster.

He ruptured his patella tendon within the first few days of the Rams' preseason camps in August 2021, spending the whole season on the injured reserve. He earned a championship ring when the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

"(The Rams) gave me my first taste and my first time achieving my dream of being a starter and playing on an NFL field," Demby said. "It was an amazing experience and it was unfortunate being injured my last year. It sucked, but I was able to stay on IR, rehab with them and win a Super Bowl with them. That was an amazing experience."

Demby had a few teams reach out to him, and he worked out with the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals last July, but he still wasn't at 100%.

The XFL then came calling, and Demby was selected in the fourth round of the eight-team league's draft in November.

"My old offensive line coach at Maine, Brian Picucci, was working at this thing called the NFL Alumni Academy, and he was asking me if I was gonna take another stab at football," Demby recalled. "I was finishing up my rehab and training. There were a lot of different coaches coming through there, and he was telling them about me and my experience with the Rams. ... Eventually, I ended up with my name in the (XFL) draft pool."

Passed up

Dan Russo always knew Demby was a special player.

Russo started his tenure as Vineland's coach in Demby's senior year and was there when the lineman was going through the college recruitment process.

Russo, who has since seen roughly a handful of his former players head to Rutgers, was trying to get the North Jersey school to recruit Demby.

At the time, the Scarlet Knights' coach was Kyle Flood, who passed up on giving Demby a scholarship offer.

Instead, Demby went to Maine, a Football Championship Subdivision program, and became Russo's first D-I product.

Years later, Russo ran into Flood again when the former Rutgers coach was an offensive line coach with the Falcons. He came to Vineland to work out Demby ahead of the 2018 NFL Draft.

"When he got here, I laughed and said 'he wasn't good enough for Rutgers but now he's good enough for the Falcons!' He laughed and said 'yea, I missed that one,'" Russo recalled.

The Falcons never did draft Demby, but the Rams did. And now Demby is hoping to get another shot at the NFL.

A second chance

The original XFL, spearheaded by Vince McMahon, lasted one season in 2001. It re-formed in 2020 but was suspended mid-season at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and folded. Pro wrestler and movie star Dwayne Johnson was one of the owners to purchase the league later in 2020 and planned its third season for 2023.

The XFL is an opportunity for guys like Demby who want to get back into the league and for fresh-out-of-college players who are looking to get noticed.

Vegas is coached by Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson. Other coaches in the league include former NFL player Hines Ward, former college coach Bob Stoops and former NFL coaches Wade Phillips and Jim Haslett.

The regular season is 10 games long, with a base salary of $50,000 for players and a $1,000 game check each week. There are also incentives to earn more money, including from playoff success, Demby said.

All eight teams practice at various facilities throughout the Dallas and Arlington areas in Texas before heading to their "home" stadiums for games each Saturday or Sunday. Demby has been in Dallas since Jan. 6, practicing at a high school with facilities arguably nicer than some of the colleges he played against, he joked.

Demby made the 51-man roster and is expected to start at guard Saturday. His knee is at 100%, he said.

"I want to show teams I'm still healthy, I can play and that I can still play at that level, even coming off an injury," Demby said.

NOTE: Also playing in the XFL is former Jacksonville Jaguars running back and Millville graduate Ryquell Armstead with the D.C. Defenders. They will host the Seattle Sea Dragons at 8 p.m. Sunday (ESPN). Demby and Armstead are set to meet when their teams face off Feb. 25 in Vegas.