Too young? Nick Sirianni defends experience of his Eagles coaching staff

Sirianni compared Johnson to a young guy Reich hired on his Colts staff in 2018 — Tom Manning. Manning spent just one season in Indy as the team’s tight ends coach before returning to Iowa State, where he helped the Cyclones win the Big 12 title last season.

“The things that Tom brought to us (in Indy) opened up our offense a little bit more; things that we still run to this day,” Sirianni said. “It really helped us to be harder to defend.

“Brian’s out of the same mold. Great person. Great fundamentally. Great scheme-wise. And then, on top of that, he just gives us the ability to take some things from the college game to make our offense just become a little more difficult to defend.”

Stoutland’s presence

Sirianni said retaining the 58-year-old Stoutland, who has been the Eagles’ offensive line coach since 2013, was a no-brainer.

“His tape speaks for itself,” he said. “When I first got to Indianapolis in 2018, we watched a lot of Chargers tape and we watched a lot of Eagles tape.

“You could just see his offensive line playing really well. Over and over again. You could see the fundamentals and technique that his offensive line played with. And you could see how hard they played.