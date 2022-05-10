 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tom Brady to join Fox Sports when playing career ends

Fox Brady Football

Fox Sports television sideline broadcast reporter Erin Andrews, left, interviews then-New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady at midfield after a 2019 game. 

 Elise Amendola, Associated Press

NEW YORK — Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will join Fox Sports as its lead football analyst once his playing career ends, the network said Tuesday.

When that actually happens is unclear because Brady recently changed his mind about retiring and said he plans to continue playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season.

Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch made the announcement during a corporate investor call Tuesday.

"Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, he will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives," Murdoch said.

Murdoch said it's "entirely up to" Brady when he decides to retire from football and join Fox. Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title following the 2020 season and NFC South championship last season. He teamed with coach Bill Belichick to win six Super Bowls during 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Fox recently lost its top football announcers, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, to ESPN. It replaced Buck with Burkhardt.

Murdoch offered no other details on the deal.

