Tom Brady, Super Bowl champion Buccaneers focused on Eagles, not personal success

But it’s not as if Hurts has never performed on a big stage, having done so in college with Alabama and Oklahoma.

“Any experience that I’ve had prior to coming to the NFL, all of those help me,” Hurts said. “Regardless of the stage or the name of the game, it’s about the Philadelphia Eagles executing to the best of their abilities and having the right type of focus and preparation.”

Brady was asked where his glittering playoff record ranks among his many accomplishments, including being the NFL’s career passing leader.

“That’s a good question. If you had asked me what my record was, I would have said: ‘I don’t know.’ It’s just the reality of doing this and staying focused on what’s ahead and not looking back,” Brady said. “I’d love to get to 35-11 — that would be my answer. Got to go win a very tough game against a great opponent.”

TURNING TO THE RUN