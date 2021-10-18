Titans stop Allen on 4th down, hang on to beat Bills 34-31

The 2020 AP Offensive Player of the Year also had a 76-yard TD run and a 3-yarder. His long TD — the first of seven lead changes in the game — came with the Titans trailing 6-0 early in the second thanks to the defense holding the Bills to a pair of early field goals.

"We continue to jump on Derrick's back, and he's willing and able to carry us," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. "And it's just something that you know you have in your back pocket, front pocket. We pull it out and we use it. It just gave us a big shot of life there."

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill added another TD run against a Buffalo defense that came in ranked third against the run.

Harold Landry had two of the Titans' three sacks, and Kevin Byard intercepted a pass.

The Bills (4-2) wanted to go for the win instead of playing for OT, and the fourth down caught Buffalo slightly off guard. Bills coach Sean McDermott said officials initially signaled Allen got the first down on his third-down scramble. McDermott said he talked after the game with referee Clete Blakeman, who told him an official radioed down from the box that Allen had come up short.

"We didn't get it done," McDermott said.