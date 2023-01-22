 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
EAGLES

Tickets for Eagles' NFC Championship game on sale Tuesday

  • 0
Giants Eagles Football

Opening kick off during the NFL divisional round playoff football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

 Chris Szagola

The Philadelphia Eagles will play one more game at Lincoln Financial Field this season as they continue their run toward another Super Bowl appearance.

Tickets for the NFC Championship Game will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, the team announced. Win or lose, it will be the final home game for the top-seeded Eagles.

The Eagles are set to play at 3 p.m. Sunday against either the Dallas Cowboys or the San Francisco 49ers.

Tickets can only be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com. There is a four-ticket limit per household, and all tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis.

The Eagles suggest that due to a high demand for Sunday's tickets, fans are encouraged to log onto Ticketmaster right at 10 a.m., as there is a very limited quantity available.

The Eagles beat the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday in the divisional round. If they win this Sunday, the Eagles will be making their fourth trip to the Super Bowl, which will be played Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I've done everything from cover sports to news and have served as a copy editor and digital producer with The Press since July 2013.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News