Tickets for Eagles' NFC Championship game on sale Tuesday

The Philadelphia Eagles will play one more game at Lincoln Financial Field this season as they continue their run toward another Super Bowl appearance.

Tickets for the NFC Championship Game will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, the team announced. Win or lose, it will be the final home game for the top-seeded Eagles.

The Eagles are set to play at 3 p.m. Sunday against either the Dallas Cowboys or the San Francisco 49ers.

Tickets can only be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com. There is a four-ticket limit per household, and all tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis.

The Eagles suggest that due to a high demand for Sunday's tickets, fans are encouraged to log onto Ticketmaster right at 10 a.m., as there is a very limited quantity available.

The Eagles beat the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday in the divisional round. If they win this Sunday, the Eagles will be making their fourth trip to the Super Bowl, which will be played Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.