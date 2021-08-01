This Eagles linebacker can run 21 mph, but they need to find out if he can make plays in the NFL.

Primarily because of his limited football experience, Taylor isn't a naturally instinctive player. His speed can make up for some of that, but not all of it.

He's worked hard to improve his football IQ and has gotten better at watching tape.

"I've grown dramatically as far as watching tape," he said. "I know how to watch film the right way and it's helped me a lot.

"When I first got to college, I would watch it just to watch it. I didn't really know what I was watching. Now, I know what to actually look at.

"When I'm game-planning, I know who I'm going to focus on and who I'm not really going to focus on. I can tell what runs are going to come out of different formations. I couldn't do that last year."

If he understands what he's looking at, then his speed can become an asset. Like most teams, the Eagles use GPS devises to track the speed of their players during practice.

Taylor's speed has been in the 20- to 21-mph range. Not many linebackers in the league can run that fast.

"I'm going for 22 one of these days," he said. "I feel the team picked me for my speed. So I feel I have to show it on the field. Hopefully, I'll get faster and faster as the days go by."