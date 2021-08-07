These 5 players have stood out at Eagles training camp, beginning with a rookie cornerback

The Philadelphia Eagles installed all of their plays through their first week-plus of training camp practice.

That means this week, the team will work on developing those plays and repeating them. And that, coach Nick Sirianni said, should give him a better idea of how the players are performing.

"It's not like we are getting a ton of repeats of install, one, because you have to get the reps in of what you're getting at," Sirianni said. "So we'll have more of a feel for that as we continue."

Still, there have been nine practices heading into the Sunday night practice at Lincoln Financial Field. Here are five younger players who have stood out so far.

Zech McPhearson, cornerback

Now that DeVonta Smith is out for the next week or so with a knee injury, McPhearson has easily been the best of the rookie class.

McPhearson, the Eagles' fourth-round pick, broke up three passes in one practice, had an interception in another, and at least two other near interceptions over the course of the past week. McPhearson even got first-team reps recently when Darius Slay was given a maintenance day.