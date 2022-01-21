These 2 words from Eagles' GM throw futures of Jalen Hurts, Jalen Reagor into question

Sirianni was asked to evaluate his wide receivers, and whether or not the Eagles need to upgrade with a free agent or via trade. The current top three of DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins and Reagor are all just 23.

Of Smith, who set the Eagles' rookie receiving record with 916 yards, Sirianni said: "I don't think that there are a lot of true No. 1 receivers in the NFL, and I think we have one that is going to continue to get better."

Of Watkins, taken 179 spots after Reagor in the sixth round: "He has big-time speed, and he has a knack to make plays. He can be one of the best No. 2 (receivers) that I've been around in the NFL."

And then Sirianni said this about Reagor: "I like him in that No. 3 spot right now to be able to make plays because he has skill, he has talent."

Notice the "right now."

And then Sirianni summed up the position.

"I am very pleased with this group," Sirianni said. "I know that this is a good group. Are we always going to look to add talent to the group and playmakers to the group? Of course."

Then came the two words, again.