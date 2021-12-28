There's a reason Eagles aren't placing Miles Sanders on injured reserve with a broken hand

Scott has 326 yards rushing this season, but he wasn't used at all until Week 7 when Sanders left that game with an ankle injury.

Scott had 41 yards on the ground against the Giants, second only to Sanders, who had 45 before leaving in the first half.

"Boston is a guy that every time he's called upon, he's come through," Sirianni said. "We have no doubt he'll be able to do the same thing this week when called upon. It's great to be able to have that type of depth."

Sirianni added that because of the surging COVID-19 cases around the NFL, the Eagles will place quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew in separate rooms while they're in the building.

As for other injuries, Sirianni said RG Nate Herbing (knee) could have returned if needed Sunday. He said S K'Von Wallace should be able to play this Sunday.

Sirianni had no updates on two players on IR in RG Brandon Brooks (pectoral muscle) and LB Davion Taylor (knee). For them to return this season, the Eagles would have to open a 21-day practice window, which obviously is not happening this week. When, or if, that happens, they would each need at least a week of practice before they would be ready to play.