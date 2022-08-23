The Press Preseason Football Elite 11: Who is No. 1? Who is No. 11?

There is no place for the Millville High School football team to hide this season.

The Thunderbolts, who finished 12-1 and won the South/Central Group IV title last season, are ranked No. 1 in The Press Preseason Elite 11.

"We're a work in progress, just taking it day-by-day,” said junior Jacob Zamot, who steps in as the Thunderbolts' quarterback this season. “We weren’t the highest ranked last year, (so) we slid by a lot of teams. This year, we’re a high-ranked team, so everybody is gunning for us. What we have to do is be more prepared in practice, clean up our mistakes and be focused all week in practice so we’re ready for the games.”

Zamot also will be in the spotlight this season. He takes over an offense for a team that averaged 49.1 points last season.

“For me, there’s definitely pressure,” Zamot said, “but I never let the pressure get to my head. I just have to stay locked in. This offseason, I put in all the work. I put my trust in my teammates. I trust in myself and trust in God. If I do those things, I know I’m going to be successful this year.”

Preseason Elite 11

A ranking of teams in the West Jersey Football League and in Ocean County. Rankings selected by The Press' high school sports staff based on the observations, research and interviews. Last year's records in parentheses.

1. Millville (12-1): The Thunderbolts won the South/Central Group IV title last season. Georgia and Texas A&M are among the colleges to offer sophomore wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks scholarships. Season opener: 11 a.m. Sunday vs. Thomas Jefferson (Pa.) at Ocean City

2. Delsea Regional (11-1): The Crusaders lost to Cedar Creek in last season’s South Jersey Group III final. Delsea averaged 39 points last season. Season opener: Sept. 2 vs. Delran.

3. Kingsway Regional (8-5): The Dragons are the defending S.J. Group V champion. Junior linebacker Luke Van Broll made 89 tackles last season. Season opener: Sept. 2 at Williamstown.

4. Toms River North (7-4): Mariners won six of their last seven games in 2021 and lost to Kingsway in the S.J. Group V final. Junior quarterback Michah Ford threw and ran for a combined 25 TDs last season. Season opener: 1:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Washington Township at Ocean City.

5. Camden (5-5): Rob Hinson, who had great success at Timber Creek, takes over as the Panthers' coach. Senior defensive end James Heard has committed to West Virginia. Season opener: 1 p.m. Saturday at Chardon, Ohio.

6. Salem (11-2): The Rams won the South/Central Group I title last season. Senior quarterback Jahki Coates threw for 1,389 yards and ran for 729 yards. Season opener: 1 p.m. Friday vs. Cedar Grove at Ocean City.

7. Cherokee (7-3): Chiefs running back Brandon Boria rushed for 1,694 yards last season. The Chiefs won six of their final seven games last season. Season opener: 2 p.m. Sunday vs. Holy Spirit at Ocean City.

8. St. Augustine Prep (9-2): The Hermits won the West Jersey Football League American Division title last season. St. Augustine should be strong up front with linemen Noah Cressman, Vince Isom and Kevin Quinn. Season opener: 4:30 p.m. Saturday vs. St. Peter’s Prep at Ocean City.

9. Winslow Township (9-4): The Eagles are the defending Central Jersey Group IV champions. Bill Belton, a 2011 Winslow graduate and a former star quarterback for Winslow, takes over as the Eagles' head coach. Season opener: Sept. 4 vs. Northern Highlands at Rutgers University.

10. Mainland Regional (4-6): Senior running back Ja’Briel Mace has committed to Villanova. The Mustangs seek their first winning season since they finished 10-1 in 2019. Season opener: 10 a.m. Saturday vs. Egg Harbor Township.

11. Cedar Creek (13-0): The Pirates won the South/Central Group III title last season. Malik Moore-Summers, a 6-foot-2, 245-pound lineman, made 60 tackles, 17 of them for losses, last season for the Pirates. Season opener: 5 p.m. Sunday vs. Edison at Ocean City.