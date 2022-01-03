The end of the tunnel for Giants:2021 season finally ending

Hired in December 2017 to turn around the struggling franchise, general manager Dave Gettleman probably will be gone after a fourth straight, double-digit losing season.

The way the team has finished, one has to wonder whether co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch are having major concerns about Judge's future. If he was fired, it would be the third straight coach they sent packing after two seasons, joining Ben McAdoo and Pat Shurmur.

Judge insisted after Sunday's game that he has a hard-working, professional team that is on track to turn things around. While that's fine to say, watching this team — which lost its sixth straight on the road — causes eyesores.

WHAT'S WORKING

The same thing that has worked most of the season: the defense. The Bears scored 29 points, 19 courtesy of the offense and special teams. The first 14 followed turnovers and the TD drives covered 2 and 24 yards. When returner Pharoh Cooper botched a kickoff late in the first half, it led to a safety and field goal in the final :52. Giving up 10 points in the NFL is a good game for any defense.

WHAT NEEDS HELP