The Eagles land a 'Monday Night Football' game ahead of the full 2022 NFL schedule release

Eagles Cowboys Football

The videoboard or scoreboard at AT&T Stadium shows the Monday Night matchup for an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

 Matt Patterson

The full 2022 NFL schedule won't be released until Thursday, but Philadelphia Eagles fans can start planning for the Birds' home opener.

On "Good Morning America" on Monday, ESPN revealed the Eagles will play on "Monday Night Football" against the Minnesota Vikings in Philadelphia in Week 2 on Sept. 19. The game will air on ABC, with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

The last time the Eagles played the Vikings was in 2019, with Kirk Cousins throwing four touchdown passes in route to a 38-20 blowout at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Overall, the Eagles are 14-15 against the Vikings.

Individual tickets for Eagles-Vikings are on sale now, with the cheapest seats going for about $250 each.

Eagles-Vikings is part of a doubleheader that night that will also feature the Tennessee Titans taking on the Buffalo Bills at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN. One of the games will be called by new ESPN announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who jumped ship from Fox Sports during the offseason.

Unlike in previous years, the NFL is milking interest in this year's schedule release, having dripped out dates over the past week. It already has released the dates of five international games and Amazon Prime's first exclusive game, and will release more games daily leading up to the full schedule release  Thursday.

In 2022, the NFC East plays against the NFC North and the AFC South. The NFC East teams also face the NFC West, NFC South, and AFC North teams that finished in the same place in their divisions as they did in 2021. They will also play six games against the NFC East, facing each team twice — once at home, once on the road. Here are the Eagles 2022 opponents:

Home: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers

Away: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals

Here are the 2022 games that have already been announced:

Week 2

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs; Thursday, Sept. 15, 7:20 p.m.; Amazon Prime

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills; Monday, Sept. 19, 7:15 p.m.; ESPN

Minnesota Vikings at Eagles; Monday, Sept. 19, 8:30 p.m.; ABC

Week 4

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London); Sunday, Oct. 2, 9:30 a.m.; NFL Network

Week 5

New York Giants at Green Bay Packers (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London); Sunday, Oct. 9, 9:30 a.m.; NFL Network

Week 8

Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley Stadium, London); Sunday, Oct. 30, 9:30 a.m.; ESPN+

Week 10

Seattle Seahawks at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Allianz Arena, Munich); Sunday, Nov. 13, 9:30 a.m.; NFL Network

Week 11

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (Estadio Azteca, Mexico City); Monday, Nov. 21, 8:15 p.m.; ESPN

