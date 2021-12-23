The Eagles continue to surprise: Must Win

I was wrong.
Before the season started, I thought the Philadelphia Eagles would struggle.
Head coach Nick Sirianni seemed a bit goofy. Remember his awkward initial news conference?
His love for the childhood game of rock, paper, scissors.
I knew the Eagles offensive line was talented, but I didn’t think they stay healthy.
I thought quarterback Jalen Hurts would struggle.
I thought an aging defense would crumble.
I predicted Philadelphia would finish 5-12.
Instead, the Eagles stand 7-7 and on the verge of the playoffs as they prepare to host the New York Giants (4-10) 1 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
What didn’t I see coming?
First the NFC East.
I thought the Giants and Washington Football Team (6-8) would be better. How long could these two teams continue to select high draft picks and continue to struggle?
Turns out, it’s at least one more season.
The Giants and their coach Joe Judge have been a huge disappointment.
I thought Washington with an upgrade at quarterback in Ryan Fitzpatrick and a stingy defense would win the division. Fitzpatrick got hurt in the first game, however, and the Washington defense disappointed.
I also got a lot of things wrong about the Eagles.
After a shaky start, Sirianni has improved as a coach. His decision to emphasize the run after a 33-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 24 turned Philadelphia’s season around.
After that game, the Eagles were 2-5, and I looked pretty smart with my preseason prediction.
Since then, I don’t look so smart.
The Eagles are winning, mostly because they are the first team since the 1985 Chicago Bears to rush for 175 yards or more in seven straight games.
Hurts has also improved as the season has progressed. He showed just how far he’s come in Tuesday night’s 27-17 win over Washington.
Hurts overcame some early adversity and completed 20 of 26 passes 296 yards and a TD. He also ran for two scores.
Hurts has earned the opportunity quarterback the Eagles the rest of the season and next.
He’s been both mentally and physically tougher than I ever thought he would be.
Sirianni got in Hurts' face after the quarterback fumbled early in the Washington game.
The quarterback responded.
“I’m a coaches’ kid,” Hurts said afterward. “Basically all the coaches’ kids out there know what that means. It means they’ve been coached. They’ve heard everything. In high school, I lived with the guy that was chewing me out. I made it clear to (Sirianni) all year, ‘You know, you can get on me a little bit.’ “
I also missed on the Eagles' offensive line. It not only stayed healthy, but it was better than ever. Left tackle Jordan Mailata became one of the league’s best. Ageless center Jason Kelce continued to sharpen his Hall of Fame resume.
So, with my credibility in tatters and my 5-12 prediction in the rear view mirror, where do I see the Eagles going from here?
The Eagles begin week 16 tied with the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) and the New Orleans Saints (7-7) for the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC.
The Eagles hold the advantage over the Saints because of their 40-29 defeat of New Orleans on Nov. 21. Minnesota’s schedule is daunting with games against the Los Angeles Rams (10-4), Green Bay Packers (11-3) and Chicago Bears (4-10).
With their win over Washington, the Eagles improved their chances of making the playoffs from 20% to 31%, according to the New York Times.
If the Eagles beat the Giants and the Vikings lose to the Rams this weekend, Philadelphia’s playoff chances increase to 52%, according to the Times.
A win next week at Washington combined with a Minnesota loss to Green Bay and the chances increase to more than 80%.
The Eagles have raised the bar.
The postseason is the only acceptable destination.
Otherwise, a surprising season will turn into a disappointing one.
Even Sirianni knows it.
“Good teams,” he said, “win in December.”
My prediction is the Eagles are a good team but then again what do I know?
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.