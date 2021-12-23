The Eagles continue to surprise: Must Win

Sirianni got in Hurts' face after the quarterback fumbled early in the Washington game.

The quarterback responded.

“I’m a coaches’ kid,” Hurts said afterward. “Basically all the coaches’ kids out there know what that means. It means they’ve been coached. They’ve heard everything. In high school, I lived with the guy that was chewing me out. I made it clear to (Sirianni) all year, ‘You know, you can get on me a little bit.’ “

I also missed on the Eagles' offensive line. It not only stayed healthy, but it was better than ever. Left tackle Jordan Mailata became one of the league’s best. Ageless center Jason Kelce continued to sharpen his Hall of Fame resume.

So, with my credibility in tatters and my 5-12 prediction in the rear view mirror, where do I see the Eagles going from here?

The Eagles begin week 16 tied with the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) and the New Orleans Saints (7-7) for the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC.