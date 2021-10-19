Thanks to Carson Wentz and Dolphins, Eagles could have three top-10 picks in 2022 NFL draft

The Colts

The Eagles traded Wentz last February in return for a third-round pick in 2021 and a second-round pick in 2022.

That second-round pick can become a first-round pick if Wentz plays 75% of the snaps and the Colts miss the playoffs, or 70% of the snaps and the Colts make the playoffs.

So far, Wentz has played 98.7% of the snaps. This is remarkable considering he had foot surgery in August, had to miss five days just before the season started as a close contact to someone with COVID-19 (Wentz is not vaccinated), and sprained both ankles in Week 2.

Wentz is also playing well. After leading the NFL with 15 interceptions last season, Wentz has thrown just 1 INT this season. He also has a passer rating of 102.4, which ranks 12th among NFL quarterbacks. He was at 72.8 last season.

Likely outcome: There is no way that the Colts, who are 2-4, will keep playing Wentz if they're in line for a top-10 pick.

But the Colts are only two games behind the Tennessee Titans in the weak AFC South. If they can stay within two games of first place after 12 games, perhaps with a record of 5-7, then Wentz should get the required number of snaps to convert that pick into a first-rounder.