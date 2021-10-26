Struggling Eagles have ton of issues, but no QB controversy

"I'm an aggressive player and that's how I made my living, playing in the backfield and splitting double teams," Cox said after the loss. "I'm not used to double teams staying on me 2, 3 yards down the field."

He also admitted to confronting the coaches on the sideline.

"I didn't agree with what was called on the defense so I kind of let my frustration go, and that's part of the game," he said.

Sirianni downplayed it.

"Everyone has frustration after you lose. We'll talk about everything. We'll go through it," Sirianni said.

But Cox's criticism is valid. Philadelphia's defense under Gannon has been poor. Opponents are scoring 26.4 points per game against the Eagles and quarterbacks are completing 74.3% of their passes.

"How are we going to improve is always going to be discussed whether a player says something about it or not," Sirianni said.

WHAT'S WORKING

The Eagles ran the ball well on the opening drive that ended with a TD. Miles Sanders had 30 yards on six carries but injured his ankle on the next series.

NEEDS HELP