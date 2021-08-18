Steelers cut Absegami grad Anderson; Rams waive Vineland's Demby

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a series of cuts Tuesday that included defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson.
Anderson, a 2014 Absegami High School graduate from Galloway Township, was one of five the Steelers cut loose. He appeared in two preseason games, including last Thursday's 24-16 win over the Eagles in Philadelphia. He registered a sack in the Hall of Fame Game, a 16-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Anderson, 25, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chicago Bears in 2018, where he spent time on their practice squad. The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder played in six games in 2019, registering a sack and four tackles. He appeared in one game in 2020 with the Minnesota Vikings.
Anderson starred at Bucknell University, where he was the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 when he had 42 tackles, including nine for a loss and 2½ sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception.
Demby waived
Offensive lineman Jamil Demby, a 2014 Vineland graduate, was waived by the Los Angeles Rams earlier this month.
The Rams then placed him on the injured reserve list. According to FanSided, the move was prompted by an undisclosed injury to Demby. When a player is waived, he can be claimed by another team, and if no one claims him, he can placed on the injured reserve list, meaning the Rams can retain his rights.
The 6-5, 321-pound guard was a former standout at the University of Maine where he was an All-American and All-Colonial Athletic Association tackle. He was drafted in the sixth round by the Rams in 2018.
Demby, 25, was waived by the Rams on Sept. 8, 2018, and claimed off waivers by the Detroit Lions. He remained on the Lions' practice squad until the Rams signed him three months later.
He played in six games and started one for the Rams in 2019 before being waived after the season. He was on the Rams' practice squad in 2020.
