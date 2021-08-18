Steelers cut Absegami grad Anderson; Rams waive Vineland's Demby

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a series of cuts Tuesday that included defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson.

Anderson, a 2014 Absegami High School graduate from Galloway Township, was one of five the Steelers cut loose. He appeared in two preseason games, including last Thursday's 24-16 win over the Eagles in Philadelphia. He registered a sack in the Hall of Fame Game, a 16-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Anderson, 25, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chicago Bears in 2018, where he spent time on their practice squad. The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder played in six games in 2019, registering a sack and four tackles. He appeared in one game in 2020 with the Minnesota Vikings.

Anderson starred at Bucknell University, where he was the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 when he had 42 tackles, including nine for a loss and 2½ sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

Demby waived

Offensive lineman Jamil Demby, a 2014 Vineland graduate, was waived by the Los Angeles Rams earlier this month.