St. Augustine's Jack Crawford signs with Arizona Cardinals
St. Augustine's Jack Crawford signs with Arizona Cardinals

Ten-year NFL veteran Jack Crawford was signed by the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday night, the team announced on social media.

The 32-year-old defensive lineman will be joining his fifth team in the league after spending last season with the Tennessee Titans. In 16 games with the Titans, the 6-foot-5, 274-pounder had 23 tackles, including two sacks.

Crawford was selected in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders. He spent two seasons there, three with the Dallas Cowboys and three with the Atlanta Falcons before heading to Tennessee last year. He has played in at least 15 games in six of his previous nine seasons, and has 18 sacks in 109 career games. 

Crawford, a former Linwood resident after he moved to the United States from England, graduated from St. Augustine Prep in 2008. He was a first-team Press All-Star tight end his senior year for the Hermits, where he also starred on the basketball team.

Crawford went on to star on the defensive line at Penn State.

Crawford is one of several local players in the NFL: New York Giants defensive lineman Austin Johnson (St. Augustine); Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson (Absegami); Cincinnati Bengals long snapper Clark Harris (Southern Regional); Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (Southern); Los Angeles Rams guard Jamil Demby (Vineland); Carolina Panthers tight end Colin Thompson (Cape May resident); and free agent running back Ryquell Armstead (Millville).

