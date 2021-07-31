Speedy WR John Ross hoping things click with the N.Y. Giants

NEWARK — There is little doubt John Ross hasn’t lived up to expectations after being taken with the ninth pick overall in the 2017 NFL draft, at least statistically.

In four years with the Cincinnati Bengals, the injury-plagued, speedy wide receiver played in 27 games with 20 starts and had 51 catches and 10 touchdowns.

Ross’ injury list was more notable. The former University of Washington star had shoulder and knee problems as a rookie, a groin issue in his second season, a sternoclavicular injury that cost him half of 2019, and a foot injury that landed him on injured reserve after three games last season.

The Bengals gave up on him after the season and the New York Giants stepped in and signed him as a free agent in March. He was the deep threat the team need before taking Kadarius Toney in the first round of the 2021 draft.

Ross doesn’t want to dwell on the past. Needless to say, his inability to stay on the field has hurt. He has not played a full season. The California native also said he has learned that life is bigger than football.