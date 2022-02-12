Southern Regional grad Clark Harris enjoying his Super Bowl moment

Having spent the last 15 years of his life in the NFL, Clark Harris is happy his first trip to the Super Bowl is happening right now.

It’s not just because the Cincinnati Bengals long snapper from the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township was a key part of two game-winning field goals these playoffs.

It isn’t just because this is the first serious playoff run the franchise has made in more than 30 years.

It’s seeing his sons, 9-year-old Trent and 5-year-old Troy, come home from school with smiles on their faces because their dad will be playing in the biggest football game of the year, Harris said.

The Bengals are preparing to play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

“I would have liked to have been to the Super Bowl before this one, don’t get me wrong,” said Harris, 37, who is in his 14th NFL season and 13th with the Bengals. “Now, my boys are 5 and 9. I’m really enjoying it. If I was younger and had an infant, they wouldn’t remember or appreciate it.

“My sons are getting love in school. Their friends are all excited for them. I think it’s cooler that way. That’s what I’m mainly excited for. I’m gonna enjoy it and remember it forever.”

Trent and Troy got to see their father and the Bengals win the AFC Championship on Jan. 30 in Kansas City, Missouri, when they beat the Chiefs 27-24 in overtime. After the game, the boys were down on the field with Harris celebrating the win.

“I like to make sure they get to do all the fun stuff that they won’t be able to do when I’m done playing,” Harris said.

Harris graduated from Southern Regional High School in 2002 and played tight end and long snapper at Rutgers University. He was drafted as a tight end by the Green Bay Packers in 2007, but transitioned full time to long snapping.

Harris has enjoyed a long NFL career, most of it with the Bengals, whom he joined in 2009 after short stints with the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans. His 201 games are fourth in franchise history, six behind teammate and punter Kevin Huber, who is tied for the lead with longtime defensive back Ken Riley.

Harris made it to the Pro Bowl in 2017, probably the biggest moment in his career before this season.

The Bengals, however, have not enjoyed much success. Though they made the playoffs six times before this season with Harris on the roster, they never got out of the first round.

In fact, they hadn’t won a playoff game since Jan. 6, 1991.

This year, the Bengals, who went 10-7 in the regular season and were the fourth seed in the AFC, are 3-0 in the postseason. They’re in the title game for the first time since losing to the San Francisco 49ers 20-16 in Super Bowl XXIII.

Harris has had fun on social media, giving away tickets throughout the season. One fan even flew 7,000 miles from Israel to attend the AFC title game vs. the Chiefs after Harris promised them tickets.

“Seeing the fanbase transform the way it has is amazing,” said Harris, who lives on the Kentucky side of the Ohio River across from Paul Brown Stadium where the Bengals play. “We’re now really seeing it around town.”

Making Manahawkin proud

If Harris could have his way, he would have half of Manahawkin at the Super Bowl.

Harris’ wife, Jessica, their two sons, his mother and stepfather, members of Jessica’s side of the family and friends will be in California, though.

Back in Manahawkin, Pietro’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria is doing Super Bowl specials with all of Harris’ favorite items, he said. Other businesses around the area have joined to show support for the township native on their signs.

Harris has a home in Beach Haven West and plans to move back to New Jersey once his playing career is up.

He keeps in touch with some of his former coaches, who have all reached out to congratulate his success.

Among the Southern family he keeps regularly in touch with is the high school’s athletic director, Chuck Donohue Jr., whose father, Chuck Sr., was Harris’ high school football coach.

“He’s never forgotten where he comes from,” Donohue Jr. said. “He talks to the kids at our youth football camp. He stops to talk to players. He checks in the weight room. He’s always done that throughout his career.”

Harris joins a growing list of recent Southern grads to enjoy success at a professional level. Mike Gesicki (2014 grad) is one of the top young tight ends in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins. Martin Truex Jr. (1998) won the NASCAR Cup Championship in 2017. Frank Molinaro (2007) wrestled in the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Donohue noted Harris enjoyed many firsts for the high school. Harris was a member of Southern’s first playoff football team coached by Donohue Sr. in 2001 after he took over the program in 1998. Harris played for Rutgers when it got its first bowl game victory in 2006. He was the first Southern grad drafted in the NFL and the first to make the Pro Bowl.

Donohue hopes Harris can add being the first Super Bowl champ in school history to that list. It will look great in Southern’s display case highlighting all of its great sports alumni.

“I think he’s proud to be from this area,” Donohue said. “Definitely Manahawkin and Stafford Township are proud of him.”

Living in the moment

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson has gotten national attention for kicking the game-winning field goals that propelled them past the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round Jan. 22 and the overtime winner against the heavily favored Chiefs in the conference championship game. Those plays don’t happen without a perfect snap from Harris and the perfect hold from Huber.

Harris doesn’t appear nervous in those situations or make them bigger than they appear. But that doesn’t mean the pressure of the moment isn’t there. Long snappers are known to be meticulous about their craft to the point where the process is all muscle memory.

“It’s cool after the fact,” Harris said of being a key part of those two winning plays. “As you’re doing it, you don’t wanna think about it. You don’t wanna think, oh, this snap is to win the game or to go to the Super Bowl.”

This season has been some of the most fun Harris has had during his pro career. Harris has been sporting long hair and a Fu Manchu mustache, a look he’s been holding onto because the Bengals keep winning.

Following the conference title win, Harris said there were videos circulating of Bengals players partying on the plane and just enjoying the moment with themselves.

“This is the reason we do it. These brotherhood moments,” Harris said. “Don’t get me wrong, going to the Super Bowl is awesome. But, these moments of just teammates and coaches and hanging out and letting loose, no cameras and all the craziness, it’s just guys hanging out.”

Wednesday was the last day Harris had to get the rest of his affairs in order. The Bengals were back to practice Thursday and will fly out to L.A. on Tuesday, where the real media circus will begin.

Staying focused and not making the game bigger than it already is will be key.

“I’m living it and excited to be going. It’s when you make it too big and panic and then do something stupid. I’ll indulge in it after the game,” he said.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.