Southern Regional grad Clark Harris enjoying his Super Bowl moment

Having spent the last 15 years of his life in the NFL, Clark Harris is happy his first trip to the Super Bowl is happening right now.

It’s not just because the Cincinnati Bengals long snapper from the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township was a key part of two game-winning field goals these playoffs.

It isn’t just because this is the first serious playoff run the franchise has made in more than 30 years.

It’s seeing his sons, 9-year-old Trent and 5-year-old Troy, come home from school with smiles on their faces because their dad will be playing in the biggest football game of the year, Harris said.

The Bengals are preparing to play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

“I would have liked to have been to the Super Bowl before this one, don’t get me wrong,” said Harris, 37, who is in his 14th NFL season and 13th with the Bengals. “Now, my boys are 5 and 9. I’m really enjoying it. If I was younger and had an infant, they wouldn’t remember or appreciate it.