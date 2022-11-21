 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EAGLES

Sources: Eagles DT Marlon Tuipulotu suffered a torn meniscus, could miss the rest of the regular season

Jaguars Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles' Marlon Tuipulotu watches action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

 Chris Szagola

Philadelphia Eagles second-year defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu suffered a torn meniscus last Monday during the team's game against Washington, league sources told The Inquirer.

Tuipulotu is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair the knee injury. The expectation is he could miss the remainder of the regular season, sources said.

The Eagles placed Tuipulotu on injured reserve on Tuesday. He joins standout rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis (ankle) on IR. Davis is eligible to return from IR in Week 13, when the Eagles host Tennessee.

Tuipulotu appeared to suffer the injury near the start of the game against the Commanders, although he continued to play through the pain.

"We felt really good about Marlon, the things that he was doing, the camp that he had, the games that he played in, everything — we felt really good about him," coach Nick Sirianni said. "He played through a lot of the pain that he was having. He toughed that out, which is awesome. He played through. He kept going, which is pretty impressive from him on his part."

Tuipulotu, 23, was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 draft out of Southern California. The 6-foot-2, 307-pounder emerged as an improved prospect in Year 2. He registered a tackle in every game, with a season-high five tackles and a fumble recovery against the Commanders.

Ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts, the Eagles added depth and experience at interior defensive line by signing veterans Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

