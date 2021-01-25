Source says Duce Staley leaving Eagles to join Detroit Lions' staff

Philadelphia Eagles assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley speaks with members of the media at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Monday, June 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles running backs coach Duce Staley, right, works with running back Darren Sproles (43) on the sideline during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Philadelphia Eagles' Duce Staley tosses a ball before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Philadelphia Eagles' Duce Staley watches warm ups before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Philadelphia Eagles running backs coach Duce Staley, right, works with running back Darren Sproles (43) on the sideline during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Philadelphia Eagles' Duce Staley walks the field before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Eagles assistant coach Duce Staley, seen before a 2019 preseason game, is the most likely in-house candidate to replace head coach Doug Pederson.
LES BOWEN
The Philadelphia Inquirer
Duce Staley is leaving the Philadelphia Eagles to become assistant head coach and running backs coach in Detroit, a source with knowledge of the situation said Monday.
The title is the same one Staley held with the Eagles under former coach Doug Pederson.
Staley, who will turn 46 next month, wanted to move on after being bypassed for the head-coaching job in favor of Indianapolis offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, a source said. Staley was the team's longest-tenured assistant, having been hired by Andy Reid in 2011. He served under Reid, Chip Kelly, and Pederson.
Players appreciated Staley's fiery, animated leadership. The Lions just hired a head coach, Dan Campbell, whose introductory news conference opened with a stirring call to arms right out of "Braveheart," so they would seem to be well-matched.
"It (stinks)," Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said Sunday, when asked about Staley's impending departure. "But I understand it. New coach, new people. Duce will be a good asset to a staff, wherever he goes."
Running back Boston Scott spoke Sunday of how "very detail-oriented" Staley was in preparing his backs.
"Selfishly, I would love for him to stay here and be with us, but I would hope he does get an opportunity to have an increased role in a coaching staff, and stuff like that, because I really think his work is there. I just really hope he gets that shot."
