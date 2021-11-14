Slay's scoop-and-score leads Eagles past Broncos 30-13

“I’m still out of breath from running down the sideline,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said.

Who wasn’t out of breath on the play? Bridgewater.

Asked if he made a business decision not to get in harm’s—or Slay’s—way, Bridgewater bristled.

“No, like I said, I just tried to force the ball back,” Bridgewater explained. “... We always say the sideline is your friend, so try to force the ball back. That’s all I tried to do right there.”

Taylor, who played college ball at Colorado 45 minutes away, said he wanted to block for Slay downfield “but he was making so many moves I didn’t know who to block.”’”

“And then I just saw him breaking out and I was like, ‘Yep, he’s gone,’” Taylor said. “Nobody’s going to catch him because I know the speed he has and he showed it tonight.”

Rookie DeVonta Smith hauled in two TD passes from Jalen Hurts and the Eagles (4-6) rushed for 214 yards in winning their fourth road game.

They prevented the Broncos (5-5) from sweeping the NFC East teams on their schedule just one week after Denver dominated Dallas in one of the biggest upsets of the season.

