Should the Eagles be concerned after the Patriots embarrassment?

"It's terrible. Anytime you don't put up anything — I don't care what you're doing, if you're in the nature of competing and being in competition — it's not acceptable," Johnson said on Derrick Gunn's postgame show. "It is what it is. I don't care if it's preseason or whatnot, there's still a standard to play at this level and to represent yourself and to represent this team.

"We got a lot work to do. We haven't done nothing yet."

While the uneven competition may have contributed to the first-half deficit, the Eagles' lack of depth showed after the break. But how many of those players will be on the 53-man roster? It's also important to note that Sirianni and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon continued to keep their calls basic.

The Patriots offense, though, went up-tempo to start the second half. Their defense blitzed. Sirianni has talked about the advantages the Eagles may have because their coaching staff is relatively unknown. But when you keep it vanilla or give starters the Han Solo treatment you do so at the expense of building a winning culture.

Even if it's just the preseason.

"I think Peyton Manning back then used to go 0-4 or 0-5 if they played in the Hall of Fame Game," Flacco said, "and it didn't matter at all."