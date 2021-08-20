Should the Eagles be concerned after the Patriots embarrassment?

The Philadelphia Eagles played about half of their projected starters Thursday night against the Patriots.
Those 13 players averaged just 12.2 snaps. No. 1 quarterback Jalen Hurts, three-fifths of the starting offensive line and the top six defensive linemen, meanwhile, were held out, for whatever reasons.
The Eagles weren't playing to lose, but considering the product they fielded and the fact that New England played the second preseason game straight, the resulting defeat must have come of little surprise. But to fall 35-0 and play dreadfully in the process wasn't ideal, even if the Eagles placed more emphasis on joint practices with the Patriots earlier in the week.
"We had a good day on Monday," coach Nick Sirianni said. "Tuesday, we competed pretty hard against the Patriots. And today wasn't good enough."
Sirianni called the practices "games essentially," but tackling was prohibited and quarterbacks were off limits. Team periods consisted of situational football, and the length of the practices — about half of Tuesday's 75-minute session consisted of actual competition — paled in comparison to what happens on Sundays in fall.
The Eagles aren't alone among NFL teams that have increased the number of joint practices and decreased regulars' playing time in the preseason over the last decade. But they have been more conservative in the latter department than most in recent years — an organizational philosophy of keeping key players on ice that had previously been decried by some staffers.
Hurts was apparently slated to start. He participated in warmups, was caught on video dancing in between snaps, and looked prepared to play, however long. But when the Eagles offense lined up for its first down, Joe Flacco was under center.
Sirianni said after the game that Hurts showed up at Lincoln Financial Field not feeling well and that his condition didn't improve following warmups. The coach then decided to sit him, along with center Jason Kelce, right tackle Lane Johnson and right guard Brandon Brooks.
Five projected starters on defense were already given the night off. Derek Barnett and Javon Hargrave are injured, but Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham and Darius Slay are not, and weren't in pads. Josh Sweat was also rested.
The Patriots, on the other hand, started quarterback Cam Newton and played their first-unit offense for three series. They picked apart an Eagles defense that was severely lacking up front. Newton looked shaky Monday and Tuesday, but with a clean pocket, he completed 8 of 9 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.
The drubbing continued after the New England first team sat. Whether on the ground (the Patriots rushed for almost 200 yards in the final three quarters) or through the air (rookie Mac Jones completed 13 of 19 passes for 146 yards), the Eagles' defensive reserves were overmatched.
It wasn't much better on offense. After two 10-plus-yard plays on the first drive, backup center Nate Herbig airmailed a snap over Flacco's head that resulted in a turnover. The Eagles' first and second unit offenses scored 16 points in the first half of last week's preseason opener, but since then the team has been outscored 52-0 in the last six quarters.
"It's terrible. Anytime you don't put up anything — I don't care what you're doing, if you're in the nature of competing and being in competition — it's not acceptable," Johnson said on Derrick Gunn's postgame show. "It is what it is. I don't care if it's preseason or whatnot, there's still a standard to play at this level and to represent yourself and to represent this team.
"We got a lot work to do. We haven't done nothing yet."
While the uneven competition may have contributed to the first-half deficit, the Eagles' lack of depth showed after the break. But how many of those players will be on the 53-man roster? It's also important to note that Sirianni and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon continued to keep their calls basic.
The Patriots offense, though, went up-tempo to start the second half. Their defense blitzed. Sirianni has talked about the advantages the Eagles may have because their coaching staff is relatively unknown. But when you keep it vanilla or give starters the Han Solo treatment you do so at the expense of building a winning culture.
Even if it's just the preseason.
"I think Peyton Manning back then used to go 0-4 or 0-5 if they played in the Hall of Fame Game," Flacco said, "and it didn't matter at all."
The Eagles, of course, don't have a veteran Manning at quarterback or a roster near the Colts of the mid-2000s. Indianapolis did finish the 2005 preseason 0-5 and would go 14-2 in the regular season before losing in the divisional round of the playoffs.
But the following year they went 4-0 in the preseason and 4-0 in the postseason.
Stock up
Milton Williams. The rookie defensive end again made an early impression with a quarterback hit and two drawn holding penalties. Williams seemed to wear down toward the end of his 38 snaps, but the Eagles are unlikely to need him to play as much once the season opens.
Alex Singleton. He plays like he's got a roster spot on the line, and while anything is possible, Singleton has done more than enough to secure his place. In just 19 snaps, he recorded seven tackles. There was a missed open-field opportunity, but the good outweighed the bad.
Kenneth Gainwell. There were slim pickings on both sides, but Gainwell was relatively productive. He rushed five times for 21 yards and caught three passes for 23 yards. He hasn't shown the necessary gear smaller running backs often need to survive in the NFL, but he should make the roster.
Stock down
Matt Pryor. Is it possible to get progressively worse in each of your first four seasons? Pryor had a rough go at right tackle Thursday night. In his defense, he's more of a guard. But he didn't even do that very well last season.
Zech McPhearson. The cornerback has had his ups and downs in training camp, but games have mostly been on the latter part of the spectrum. Patriots receivers caught 4 of 5 passes for 57 yards with McPhearson in coverage. He also had a holding penalty. The lack of a pass rush left him exposed, but he's clearly not ready, like many rookies.
Shaun Bradley. The Eagles' tackling, or lack thereof, was brutal. They missed 18 chances, according to Pro Football Focus. That's going to happen when you don't tackle in camp. But Bradley's six missed chances stood out.
By the numbers
The Eagles are 2 of 18 on third down in the preseason. That isn't good for those keeping score at home. There have been all sorts of reasons why they've failed to convert. One prime example came on their first chance Thursday night. Faced with third and 1, the line opened a crease up the middle. But running back Jordan Howard didn't run through it and was dropped for no gain.
