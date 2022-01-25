Sean Payton resigns as coach of New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, whose 15-year tenure with the club included its only Super Bowl championship and also a one-season suspension stemming from the NFL's bounty investigation, is leaving coaching.

Payton informed the team on Tuesday that he is leaving his first and only NFL head coaching job with a 152-89 regular-season record — and nine playoff appearances — in 15 seasons. The Saints won the NFL title in 2009.

"I don't like the word retirement," he said. "I still have a vision for doing things in football. And I'll be honest with you, that might be coaching again at some point. I don't think it's this year, I think maybe in the future. That's not where my heart is right now."

The Saints made Payton a first-time head coach in 2006, when he oversaw a stunning turnaround in the franchise's first season back in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina. The club had been displaced from the city during the entire 2005 season, going 3-13.

The Saints went 10-6 and advanced to the NFC championship game in Payton's first season. He has coached the Saints to the postseason eight other times in his 15 seasons since.