Saquon Barkley says Giants coaches asked players for input on offense as they prepared for Eagles game

"We're going to be the ones running the plays," Barkley said. "If you've got your five top runs, come let me know your five top runs. Like these five plays that you know and you believe that are going to work, let me know the play that you believe is going to work. Just be open, be honest, the plays that we like, the plays that we don't like."

It kind of put the players on the spot, and Barkley is definitely one of them. He missed all but one game last season after tearing an ACL against the Bears in Week 2. He went through a major rehabilitation to return for the opener but things have not gone as planned. The offensive line was banged up early, then Barkley sprained an ankle against Dallas on Oct. 10 and missed the next four games.

The 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year returned against the Bucs but didn't do much. He had six carries for 25 yards and caught six passes for 31 yards.

Barkley seems to be searching for the things that made him one of the NFL's most feared running backs in his first two seasons. He has carried 60 times this season for 220 yards and two touchdowns.

"It feels weird, it's frustrating. But you know, that comes with some of the unfortunate things that happened to me the last two years," Barkley said. "It's part of it, it's part of it, it's part of the journey, it's part of the story."