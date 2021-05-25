Ryan Kerrigan has played mostly in 3-4 fronts, but he and the Eagles want to be adaptable

Ryan Kerrigan, a pass-rushing 3-4 outside linebacker most of his career in Washington, gave reporters a hint Monday of how Jonathan Gannon's Eagles defense might differ from what former defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz did.

"I feel like, with this defense and the way we're gonna do some things, I think it's going to allow us to be pretty multiple up front. It'll allow us to not do the same thing over and over again. I think that's going to allow us to gain an edge mentally, pre-snap," Kerrigan said in a virtual news conference.

Kerrigan noted that he played defensive end in a 4-3 at Purdue and then last season in Washington. Of course, one of the reasons he is here now is that, despite being that franchise's all-time sack leader, with 95 1/2 , he migrated to a part-time role last season and subsequently became a free agent at 32.

Gannon is expected to run a 4-3 base, though when he spoke with reporters last week, he said he'd told Eagles coach Nick Sirianni that "I don't have a scheme," during his job interview.

Gannon talked of the need to be adaptable. He said he wanted to make sure what he did fit his personnel. It's likely we will see Kerrigan play standing up, at least here and there.