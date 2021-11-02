 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Running the ball is a winning formula for the Eagles
0 comments
NFL

Running the ball is a winning formula for the Eagles

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni called so many run plays Sunday that even injured starting running back Miles Sanders expressed his enthusiasm from afar.

"Actually, he texted me: 'Hell, yea, coach,' with all caps," Sirianni said Monday, a day after the Philadelphia Eagles routed the winless Detroit Lions 44-6.

"Miles was obviously super excited for his teammates. He's a great person, a great teammate, great player. Sure glad we have him on the team. Obviously, we're missing him right now and looking forward to when he gets back."

Sanders can only hope Sirianni sticks to the ground attack after ignoring it most of the season. The formula worked perfectly against the Lions as the Eagles amassed 236 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Boston Scott had 60 yards and two scores, and Jordan Howard added 57 yards and two scores. Quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for 71 yards and only threw 14 passes.

"We had some good success early on running the football, being able to continue with what was working, but obviously we want to be able to be balanced in our attack and with running the football and setting up some play-actions from that," Sirianni said. "So, the game allowed for that in the situation that happened yesterday. Then again, we see that we can run the ball pretty well, and so we want to repeat the things that we do well, also.

"That doesn't always mean it's the style of runs we ran (Sunday), right? Each style of runs is going to depend on what the defense is doing and what their defensive ends and defensive lineman and their front seven guys. But there is no doubt that we want to be able to run it because that will only help our play-action game and help Jalen moving forward."

The Eagles (3-5) dominated the Lions (0-8) from start to finish in all phases. The victory followed consecutive losses that put pressure on Philadelphia's rookie coach — some people were calling for Sirianni to be fired after he used a flower analogy last week in a message to his players.

They responded.

WHAT'S WORKING

The Eagles can run the ball effectively when their coach commits to it, even with backup running backs, because their offensive line is built for it. They controlled the line of scrimmage against Detroit, opening big holes for whoever got the ball.

NEEDS HELP

After a 38-point victory, the Eagles don't have to do anything much better. But it'll take a consistent, strong effort to beat other opponents. The Lions are winless for a reason.

STOCK UP

Howard, who was on the practice squad the first seven weeks, took advantage of his first opportunity this season. The veteran back should get more opportunities.

STOCK DOWN

Linebacker Alex Singleton played a season-low 21 snaps and had no tackles. Singleton's snap count has gone down in five straight games.

INJURED

Sanders (ankle, foot) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, so he'll miss two more games. Wide receiver Jalen Reagor (ankle) and right guard Jack Driscoll (hand) left Sunday's game in the first quarter. Sirianni said he's hopeful they can play this week.

KEY NUMBER

46 — The Eagles had not run the ball this much since Dec. 8, 2013, when they also had 46 attempts against the Lions in the snow. LeSean McCoy had 217 yards in a 34-20 win.

NEXT STEPS

The Eagles will host the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) on Sunday. Los Angeles has  lost two in a row, sandwiched on either side of their open week.

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News