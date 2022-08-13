Rookie roundup: A look at how 3 local NFL players are doing

Three local players trying to make NFL teams as rookies this summer have made favorable impressions.

Isiah Pacheco (Vineland H.S. class of 2018 and Rutgers University) is a Kansas City Chiefs running back. Bo Melton (Cedar Creek class of 2017 and Rutgers) is a Seattle Seahawks wide receiver. Markquese Bell (Bridgeton class of 2007 and Florida A&M) is a Dallas Cowboys safety.

Pacheco was the 30th pick of the seventh round (251st overall) of the NFL draft April 30.

A story by Charles Goldman on chiefswire.usatoday.com on Thursday said Pacheco has been "turning heads" in training camp. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Pacheco is "physically gifted. He’s a smart player. He practices really hard. I mean, he’s big and fast. When you’re big and fast and smart, usually good things happen.”

Melton, the eighth pick of the seventh round (229th overall) of the draft, was expected to get his make his pro debut Saturday night in a preseason game at Pittsburgh. In a story on the Seahawks' website Friday, Melton said he had been learning a lot from veteran receiver Tyler Lockett.

"He's smart, you see him on the field. He critiques us. Even in the film room, I talk to him a lot and just nit-pick because he's been a very good player for a lot of years," Melton said.

Bell signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent.

A story by Clarence Hill on the Fort Worth Star-Telegram website Friday said Cowboys strong safety Israel Mukuamu, a second-year player, is on the roster bubble due partly to "the emergence of undrafted rookie Markquese Bell." A story on the Cowboys' website last month referred to Bell as a playmaker.