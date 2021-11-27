Riding two-game winning streak, Eagles face rival Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD — After a 2-5 start, the Philadelphia Eagles have gotten back in the playoff race by taking a page out of the New York Giants’ playbook from their heydays under Bill Parcells and Tom Coughlin.

The Eagles (5-6) are pounding the rock and putting up points, which probably will be a problem for the Giants (3-7) Sunday when the teams meet at MetLife Stadium for the first of two contests in five weeks.

While the Giants have shown the ability to stop the run at times, Joe Judge’s team does not put up points. Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett was fired on Tuesday after the team was held to season lows in points, total yards and time of possession in a 30-10 loss to Tampa Bay.

The Eagles have scored 30-plus points five times this season. They have 870 yards rushing in the last four games and have rushed for 200-plus yards in consecutive games for the first time since 1978.

“We feel like we have a strength on offense as far as upfront and there’s different ways,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “Smash-mouth football, I know that can mean like, hey, you’re just pounding it, and that’s part of it, but there’s also some other things we’re doing with some quarterback runs and this and that.”