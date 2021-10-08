Reported racist comment from Jon Gruden draws NFL rebuke

Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement Gruden's email does not reflect the team's standards.

"The content of an email regarding DeMaurice Smith from Jon Gruden when he worked for ESPN 10 years ago is disturbing and not what the Raiders stand for," Davis said. "We were first made aware of the email late yesterday by a reporter and are reviewing it along with other materials provided to us today by the NFL. We are addressing the matter with Coach Gruden and will have no further comment at this time."

During a review of emails regarding workplace misconduct at the Washington Football Team that was completed during the summer, "the league was informed of the existence of emails that raised issues beyond the scope of that investigation," McCarthy added.

"Over the past few months, at the commissioner's direction," he added of Roger Goodell, "senior NFL executives reviewed the content of more than 650,000 emails, including this email which was sent to a club employee. Earlier this week, the executives presented a summary of that review to the commissioner and are sharing with Raiders executives emails pertaining to coach Gruden."