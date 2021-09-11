Rebuilding Bowl: Rookie coaches debut in Falcons vs. Eagles

"We're very much on the same page," Ryan said. "Some of the terminology here and there is a little bit different. It's just trying to sort those differences out."

Even though he didn't play at all in the preseason, Ryan doesn't expect a difficult adjustment to Smith's offense.

"He's worked on different staffs with a lot of people that I've played for," Ryan said. "There are a lot of things that we've both done at certain points of our career that are very similar, and I think that helped in the transition process."

The Eagles decided to go in a new direction at quarterback, trading Carson Wentz to Sirianni's former team to remove any doubt that Jalen Hurts is the starter.

Hurts, who started the final four games of 2020, will lead a new-look offense that must improve on last season's 20.9 points a game — second-fewest in the NFC.

Sirianni is taking a hands-on approach with the offense and appears to have bonded quickly with Hurts.

"I'm in every quarterback meeting," the new coach said. "You have no choice but to grow closer."

DEVONTA'S DEBUT

The Eagles have high hopes for DeVonta Smith, the Heisman Trophy-winning receiver from Alabama.