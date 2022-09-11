Readers welcome new WR A.J. Brown with open arms

The Press readers react Sunday to the Eagles' 38-35 win over the Detroit Lions.

I would like to welcome everyone back. And congratulations to all the Eagles on winning a nail-biting game. Too many penalties, but we will take the win! How fantastic was A.J. Brown?!

Mike Ridgway

Linwood

Welcome to town, AJ Brown!

Linda Valente-Rose

Egg Harbor Township

In the Motor City, the Eagles got great mileage out of Miles Sanders — now off the drought when it comes to rushing touchdowns — and the running game, as Jalen Hurts and co. were able to sneak out with a win, despite the defense bending more than a plastic straw in the second half (driving me like a second style of straw: crazy).

A.J. Brown couldn't have caught on more quickly, tallying 10 grabs while tying his career high in receiving yards. Welcome to town, Mr. Brown.

I find it ironic that Tracy Walker was ejected from the game for his "Hard Knocks."

The Birds should count their blessings that they emerged with a win.

Marc Tandan

Hammonton

Great first game! We finally have a legitimate star wide receiver, A.J. Brown. No turnovers were the key.

Joe Maloy

Wildwood Crest

The Eagles made it a little too close for comfort. A.J Brown looked like the real deal. I would like to see less of Jalen Hurts running around as much. As they say, a win is a win.

Tom Alvord

Seaville

The Lions are much improved, as are the Eagles, but the rust shows from an easy training camp. The offense can't continue to run Hurts as the primary weapon, and the defense was stagnant too many times and seemed gassed. Poor clock management on Sirianni, and Gannon's game plan was bland. We could use Duce Staley on this staff!

Jack Verseput

Linwood

Clearly this team has some glaring early season issues. The offense played well but relied too heavily on Hurts' legs. The defense did have a nice turnover for a TD but then had 35 points scored against it. We will take the win, but there is much that needs to be tightened up.

Bruce Holcombe

Beesleys Point

I penciled in a win for us in the opener, but the Lions are a different team and came out strong. The Eagles didn’t panic and weathered the storm. It was a very physical game, and our boys answered every score that the Lions made. But it got too close at the end that made my heart rate get too high!

Butch Sill

Absecon

How did the Eagles go from a comfortable lead to just hang on at the end of the game? The offense did its job, but must some part of the team take off before a game is complete?

Sylvia W. Stewart

Columbia, South Carolina

The Eagles had a slow start, with poor play from their defense. After several pass plays, they finally began running the ball, with Sanders having a great game. A.J. Brown proved why he is an All-Pro player! Seemed like a lot of unnecessary personal penalties. Glad to see the Eagles finally value the play of the linebackers! We were lucky to escape with a win!

Pat Duran

Linwood

Pretty obvious who the Iggles' MVP will be this year — the schedule maker. Detroit, the Bears, Jags, Texans and your normal D.C. and G-men pushovers. That’s why Brady led your great defense 30-zip in the playoffs before you guys could blink. WHY does Fletcher Cox crawl on his belly after a good play? Then it sends him to the injury tent every time.

Frank Murphine 3rd

Millville

Well, they won this game and they certainly didn't deserve to win. The Eagles' defense that I heard so much about showed me they cannot play against the run. The offensive line wasn't much better giving Hurts time to do his job. Also, Hurts holds onto the ball too long, even if he gets enough time. The Eagles should say their thank yous to Mr. Brown. Mr. Roseman got that one right this time. Less penalties next week and better tackling.

Angela Janetta

Vineland

A win, but if we can’t improve tacking trouble awaits. Giving up five TDs to the Lions with just one sack after Goff fumbled just doesn’t cut it. The Hurts-Brown connection and Hurts-Sanders' running ability were the difference today. First W on the way to 11?

Frank “Rue” Tamru

Mays Landing

Either Detroit is a better team than expected or the Eagles defense is worse than rated. Lack of preseason play is a factor.

Tony Perry

Egg Harbor Township

When you score 38 points, you should win the game. On the other hand, when you give up 35 points you should lose the game. Kudos to A.J. Brown on his debut performance, but I see nothing to brag about with this win. Bottom line, the Eagles are 1-0 and DeVonta Smith was a non-factor.

Greg Jiampetti

Atlantic City

The Eagles survived Game 1. The lack of hitting during practice and playing in preseason games did show today when this team took the field. And once again the penalties seem to be this team's annual football season issue. A.J. Brown is a great addition to this team, and Miles Sanders ran the ball well.

I do not see any improvement in Jalen Hurts. He's still running the ball way too much as the QB. Next week's game will really tell what this team is made of.

Pam Burnell

Seaville