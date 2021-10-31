 Skip to main content
Readers welcome back Eagles' running game in 44-6 win over Lions
EAGLES REACT

Readers welcome back Eagles' running game in 44-6 win over Lions

Readers react via email Sunday about the Philadelphia Eagles' 44-6 win over the Lions in Detroit.

The Eagles' coaching staff certainly made some adjustments this week with running the ball and a much more aggressive defensive scheme. It certainly paid off, and let's hope they can build on this game plan.

Of course, it was against the Lions, so while I am only marginally impressed, let's enjoy a much-needed win.

Bruce Holcombe

Beesleys Point

It was nice hearing the opposing team’s fans boo for a change.

Linda Valente-Rose

Egg Harbor Township

The flower has bloomed. They beat the mighty Lions.

John Lombardo

Williamstown

Detroit made the Eagles look good today. I am extremely happy to see the running game become a big part of the game plan, and the play of the TE increased.

Also, finally, bringing Jordon Howard, the best power runner on the team, up from the practice squad. A much better-called game plan this week!

Pat Duran

Linwood

What a game! The defense set the tone, and the running game finally was utilized! A very happy Halloween for all Eagle fans.

Joe Maloy

Wildwood Crest

Yes, they won this game, but stop and look at the team they beat. But a win is better then nothing.

Boston Scott and Darius Howard had a great game. Slay showed the Lions they should not have traded him.

All in all, today they looked like a professional football team. Let's hope they look this good next week against the Chargers.

Angela Janetta

Vineland

Well, we are not the worst team in the NFC. How bad are Lions to give up 40-some points and only score late fourth quarter? And that was against our second team. It was fun to watch but can’t get too excited.

Butch Sill

Absecon

What a great game. Great job, Scott and Howard.

No penalties. Hope we keep it up.

Mike Ridgway

Linwood

This game makes the Eagles look like the "Best of the Bad." Less than 200 passing yards in a win with this many scores brings Jalen Hurts into question again as a long-term solution to the Eagles' offense.

With the exception of the late touchdown, the Lions simply took the game off.

Sylvia W. Stewart

Columbia, South Carolina

It was like taking Halloween candy from a baby. That flower is smelling very nice today. Now, let’s go out West and get a winning streak going.

Tom Alvord

Seaville

I did not believe it possible, but there is a worse team in the NFL than our Eagles. Mr. Lurie, hire Trotter and Stanley as your coaches next year, please!

Jack Verseput

Linwood

I don't know how much of this is the Eagles coaches finally figuring it out or how bad the Lions are.

A great win against a dismal team.

I've been critical of Sirianni and Gannon but give credit to them for actually coaching a decent game. Gannon still gets too passive, but there was some pressure and attack.

Campbell looked like he was going to cry before the press conference.

#FlyEaglesFly

Brian Vigue

Pleasantville

Impressive win, but I spent most of game thinking are the Eagles this good or can the Lions be that bad? Answer was clear when Slay ran a fumble in for a TD and a 38-0 lead. The Lions may switch to a pussycat logo after this disaster.

Frank “Rue” Tamru

Mays Landing

Winning a midseason game against an NFL JV team is not exactly a cause for celebration.

Peter Haberstroh

Ventnor

What a difference committing to the run makes. Definitely due to the players buying into Coach Sirianni's flower motif.

Rev. Joe Ganiel

Runnemede

Wow, they found a team they could dominate, be it the worse team in the league. Enjoy this win but don't get your hopes up. Next week, it's back to reality.

Tony Perry

Egg Harbor Township

Flower power! The running game was in full bloom from budding botanist and current coach Nick Sirianni. Even in the absence of Sanders, everything came up roses, which the Eagles then placed on the grave of deceased Detroit, which has been pushing up daisies since the far more famous Sanders (Barry) was on the field ages ago.

On Halloween, the coaching staff finally took the (f)right approach to running the ball, and the results were so good it was scary. Candidly, it doesn't take Einstein, or even Frankenstein, to conclude they should carry it more. Call the game plan "Terror Firma."

Scott can scoot like Scooby-Doo scramming from a spook. He and Howard gashed the Lions in the (blood) red zone. Those touchdowns were eye candy; I love viewing scores more than chewing Skors.

The aptly named Slay put the nail in the coffin with his fumble recovery returned to paydirt, and that was with one quarter of action remaining. The defense also had a handful of sacks, yet none of them contained candy. Their rush wasn't sugar, but it was truly a treat.

Even the curse of commentator Kenny Albert — the Birds were 0-7 with him calling their contests — was lifted. His presence on the broadcast no longer "spells" trouble; he was in (war)lockstep with the squad.

Marc Tandan

Hammonton

