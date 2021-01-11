Readers share mixed emotions over Eagles' firing of Doug Pederson

Butch Sill

Absecon

When a team finishes 4-11-1, the scapegoat is usually the coach. In this case, Coach Pederson caused his own demise.

His play-calling, his risky fourth-down calls and his excuses after losses all became stale. His draft choices didn’t improve the Eagles’ overall play, and the QB situation seems to be a mystery even to himself.

He will always be remembered as the head coach who brought Eagles fans their only Super Bowl title. A good replacement would be anyone who has worked under Bill Belichick and learned from the master.

Bottom line: This team has more problems than just Doug.

Greg Jiampetti

Atlantic City

To be honest, I was as hot as fish grease when I realized that Doug Pederson decided to give up on a winnable game, regardless of it being the last one of the season.