Readers share mixed emotions over Eagles' firing of Doug Pederson

Readers react Monday via email to the Philadelphia Eagles’ decision to fire coach Doug Pederson.
What took so long? Now maybe the truth will come out why he pulled Jalen Hurts in the game against the WFT.
Jim Fusco
Palermo
Doug Peterson will always have a special place in the hearts of all Philadelphia Eagles fans! He delivered us the Super Bowl!
The reasons for his firing were beyond his control: injuries and poor drafting decisions. I hope they can find a young coach with an offensive mind that makes the Eagles an exciting team to watch!
Joe Maloy
Wildwood Crest
Thank you, Doug, for getting us a championship.
But it was a magical year with the right coaches and players to get it done. Since then, it’s not been that way. Players and position coaches have left for other teams. Time to move on and rebuild. The other teams in our division are.
I questioned many of your decisions the last few years.
Butch Sill
Absecon
When a team finishes 4-11-1, the scapegoat is usually the coach. In this case, Coach Pederson caused his own demise.
His play-calling, his risky fourth-down calls and his excuses after losses all became stale. His draft choices didn’t improve the Eagles’ overall play, and the QB situation seems to be a mystery even to himself.
He will always be remembered as the head coach who brought Eagles fans their only Super Bowl title. A good replacement would be anyone who has worked under Bill Belichick and learned from the master.
Bottom line: This team has more problems than just Doug.
Greg Jiampetti
Atlantic City
To be honest, I was as hot as fish grease when I realized that Doug Pederson decided to give up on a winnable game, regardless of it being the last one of the season.
If a player had gone on the field and refused to compete, he would have been benched and traded. And now, sadly, his credibility as a coach has been called into question since he quit coaching his team to step up to a higher draft pick.
Justly, he is not even the coach who will benefit from his actions.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Columbia, S.C.
I’m OK with firing Pederson, but Howie should also be fired for his lousy draft picks. In all the years he’s been here, he’s only drafted one All-Pro player, Lane Johnson, who was the fourth player picked in that year’s draft.
I’d like to see Eric Bieniemy, the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator, get the job.
Ken Kryszczun
Galloway Township
Getting fired by deliberately “tanking” the interview may have been Doug’s plan to escape an organization with problems both on the field and in the front office.
Peter Haberstroh
Ventnor
After listening to Jeffrey Lurie and his Zoom conference, he and Howie have done Doug wrong. Anything he says is ridiculous. He feels Howie is the greatest thing since sliced bread and that his molding of the team is fine.
Hold on, Eagles fans, the ride to the basement is going to be a long one. Another year of cry-baby Carson and the removal of the old wood.
Jack Verseput
Linwood
I think Eagles management made a mistake. With all the injuries that took place this year, with Schwartz the defensive coordinator leaving, I think they should’ve given Peterson at least another year.
I would like the Eagles to get Doug Colman from Cleveland as an assistant and Greg Roman from Baltimore as head coach. Let’s hope they draft well.
Sonny McCullough
Atlantic City
I think its a foolish decision.
They had a lot of injuries this year, and it wasn’t his fault. Took them to the Super Bowl three years ago.
Please interview Greg Roman from South Jersey.
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
Time to move on. Doug’s inability to call plays and adjust to game conditions cost him.
He got a little to big for his britches after the Super Bowl win.
Hopefully, Howie (the draft genius) is next, but I doubt it.
Pete Mussa
Northfield
After seeing several press conferences where Doug looked overwhelmed and confused, I was hoping that he would be fired.
So many of his play-calls and decisions made no sense to me. His refusal to run the ball was totally frustrating! I believe the Eagles should keep Carson and hire an excellent quarterback coach to help him succeed as he did in 2017.
I just hope they can find a proven, experienced coach to replace him. I wish Coach Pederson the best, and best of luck in his next opportunity.
Pat Duran
Linwood
Doug’s gone! No shocker as the handwriting was on the wall the minute he placed limited value on winning!
No statue, but we you have our gratitude for that Super Bowl victory! Winning is really what matters after all!
Frank “Rue” Tamru
Mays Landing
I doubt Doug Peterson told Carson to lead the NFL in picks. Also to lead in fumbles the last couple years. Lurie is a clueless billionaire. But he ain’t leavin’!
Frank Murphine III
Millville
Doug was fired to appease Wentz.
Wentz’s best year was when he had Frank Reich coaching him. I never was a huge Pederson fan, but this season wasn’t all his fault. You cant get the job done without the right (or quality) tools (players).
Players without preseason training can’t make it through a season.
Pederson endured the same problem Andy Reid did: a cheap owner who didn’t bring in expensive free agents. Too bad you can’t fire the owner. I’m glad I boycotted this season.
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
Right move. Abysmal failure — a coach must adapt and correct. He should have dismissed the offensive coordinator/play-caller but was blind to the futility of his own effort.
He seemed depressed and lifeless, and it spilled over in the games.
Fresh start needed. And Laurie should complete trifecta and send Howie packing, too.
Norm Chazin
Galloway Township
