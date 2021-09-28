Readers see trouble ahead after Eagles get clobbered

Readers react Monday night via email to the Philadelphia Eagles' 41-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Totally clueless! The defense had no idea how to stop the 'Boys in the first half. Still too many penalties. Lack of discipline. The Eagles showed their true self this game. Much work needed.
Rev. Joe Ganiel
Runnemede
Based on the dominating play of the Cowboys' offensive line, I don't even think a pre-game Buddy Ryan Bounty Bowl speech would have made a difference tonight.
Peter Haberstroh
Ventnor
It was ugly from the start, and they just could not stop the Dallas offense. And our offense couldn't do a thing. Our rookie coach had no answers!
I said after the first game we needed to stay healthy, and that hasn't happened. Down two starting linemen and the third-string safety was a killer we didn't need.
It will only get worse from here with the schedule we have. Hope things get better, but I don't think so. Hope I'm wrong!
Butch Sill
Absecon
That was a horrible display of football ineptness all around. Penalties continue to just kill this team, and the luster has certainly been rubbed off Jalen Hurts.
I'm not sure what was worse, losing to the Cowboys or having to endure listening to the announcers go on and on about Prescott and Elliott.
There is a lot of season left to make improvements, but this team needs work. The schedule isn't gonna get any easier.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
Well, let's break it down. The Eagles' offensive line was nonexistent. The defense couldn't stop anything. The Cowboys' offensive line held frequently, no flags. The Cowboys' defensive backs committed pass interference about six times, no flags. The officiating was beyond one way.
Bob Donnell
Cold Spring
Time for Coach Nick to clean out his closet! The “Beat Dallas” shirts can go on the sales rack with the Ben Simmons jerseys!
You call this a rivalry? I think the Eagles love the Cowboys! Patrick Mahomes licking his chops, baby!
Frank Murphine III
Millville
Well, I guess we all know we are not ready for prime time with this young coaching staff, but brighter days are ahead.
Too many penalties, for starters. And, Howie, since you run this team, send Derek Barnett packing!
I feel deep down inside in two years we will be a contender for the division!
Also, not a great announcing team on "MNF."
Jack Verseput
Linwood
Here is the sum of this game: Eagles' first downs, 12; Dallas' first downs, 27. Eagles' penalties, 13; Dallas' penalties, four. Throughout this game, the Eagles had too little offense, no run defense and no pass defense.
Judging by the upcoming schedule, this team could be renamed the Possums because they played dead at home and just got killed on the road.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Columbia, S.C.
What a waste of time for me and every other Eagles fan. This game reminded me of going to school. Dallas was the teacher, and the Eagles were the pupils.
The backfield on the defense and the offense actually were an embarrassment. The first thing I think should be done is to turn Hurts loose and let him do more running. Throw the ball to Ertz more.
To me, the only bright spot is Hargrave. He looks like he knows what he is doing. The sad part is that the next games coming up will not be getting easier.
Stop making so many mistakes and getting penalized for them. I'm afraid the next couple of games are going to be a mess.
Angela Janetta
Vineland
Ugh-lee! New coach, same lousy play-calling. Lousy effort. Too many penalties. Long season. Atlanta must really suck.
Brian Vigue
Pleasantville
This game was more like “Monday Night Futility” as Dallas appears ready to take full command of the East. Our young coaches had better man up and devise an offense that can put points on the board. Three runs besides Hurts’ nine carries and 13 penalties doesn’t cut it.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys appear to be rounding up cattle on their three-month drive to the playoffs.
Frank “Rue” Tamru
Mays Landing
