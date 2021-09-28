Readers see trouble ahead after Eagles get clobbered

I feel deep down inside in two years we will be a contender for the division!

Also, not a great announcing team on "MNF."

Jack Verseput

Linwood

Here is the sum of this game: Eagles' first downs, 12; Dallas' first downs, 27. Eagles' penalties, 13; Dallas' penalties, four. Throughout this game, the Eagles had too little offense, no run defense and no pass defense.

Judging by the upcoming schedule, this team could be renamed the Possums because they played dead at home and just got killed on the road.

Sylvia W. Stewart

Columbia, S.C.

What a waste of time for me and every other Eagles fan. This game reminded me of going to school. Dallas was the teacher, and the Eagles were the pupils.

The backfield on the defense and the offense actually were an embarrassment. The first thing I think should be done is to turn Hurts loose and let him do more running. Throw the ball to Ertz more.

To me, the only bright spot is Hargrave. He looks like he knows what he is doing. The sad part is that the next games coming up will not be getting easier.