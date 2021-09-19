Readers see some good, some bad in Eagles' 17-11 loss to 49ers

Readers react via email Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles' 17-11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Let’s face it: None of us had penciled this one in as a W. The two unsportsmanlike penalties hurt us, as did too many third-down conversions given up on the long drives.

That’s a good team, especially defensively. No shame in this one.

One last thing: When I’m commissioner, West Coast teams will have to go home and travel back and will not be allowed stay at the fancy Greenbriar Resort. Just saying. Go, Eagles! Beat them Cowboys.

Jerry Lombard

Ocean City

The opportunities were there for us in the first half, but we didn’t capitalize on them. Stupid penalties and injuries in the second half sealed our fate.

Linda Valente-Rose

Egg Harbor Township

Well, here we go again. The Eagles forgot that there are four quarters to a football game. The first half, they held their own. The defense played well.