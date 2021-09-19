Readers see some good, some bad in Eagles' 17-11 loss to 49ers

Readers react via email Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles' 17-11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Let’s face it: None of us had penciled this one in as a W. The two unsportsmanlike penalties hurt us, as did too many third-down conversions given up on the long drives.
That’s a good team, especially defensively. No shame in this one.
One last thing: When I’m commissioner, West Coast teams will have to go home and travel back and will not be allowed stay at the fancy Greenbriar Resort. Just saying. Go, Eagles! Beat them Cowboys.
Jerry Lombard
Ocean City
The opportunities were there for us in the first half, but we didn’t capitalize on them. Stupid penalties and injuries in the second half sealed our fate.
Linda Valente-Rose
Egg Harbor Township
Well, here we go again. The Eagles forgot that there are four quarters to a football game. The first half, they held their own. The defense played well.
I would like to know who was the 90-day wonder on the coaching staff who called a play instead of going for a field goal on fourth down late in the second quarter. Everything went down the drain. Like I said, the defense forgot what they were there for. It might no have looked pretty, but Garoppolo got the job done. Hurts has a tough road ahead of him.
Angela Janetta
Vineland
The inability to cash in on the first-half chances and the ability of the 49ers' offense to adjust to the Eagles' pass rush led to our defeat.
The outlook looks good, though!
Joe Maloy
Wildwood Crest
The prevent defense gave you a TD anyway, but where are the 32 points I heard about all week? Where is Atlanta’s defense when you need it, huh?
Your new coach made some boo-boos on his calls, too. The honeymoon just got a little rocky!
Frank Murphine III
Millville
It's International Talk Like a Pirate Day, and I'm saltier than the sea about this narrow-as-a-plank loss (I'm putting the "irate" in "pirate").
Aaargh!
However, this defeat might've been pre-determined since San Francisco has a player named David (he goes by "D.J.") Jones. Whatever you do, stay away from his locker!
Ahoy, swashbuckling Sirianni, treat field goals as found treasure; Jake Elliot's got a leg, and it ain't peg.
Marc Tandan
Hammonton
Disappointed! The Eagles started with great defense, then stopped. Too many penalties and no one was covering the 49ers. Where was the team we saw last week? I felt it was a bad call on first touchdown, saying they were out of bounds. That would have been a game-changer.
Next week in Dallas will be interesting. One game at a time.
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
Well, the Eagles blew opportunities and had too many stupid penalties, but remember, we have a backup coach as head coach and a backup QB as a starter. Same old Eagles.
Bob Donnell
Cold Spring
A tough game for the Eagles. We had our opportunities but were unable to take advantage of them. It was a defensive game, but early injuries to our two starters really hurt.
Hurts played extremely well, but I would have gotten our tight ends more involved earlier in the game. Again, penalties hurt. A good learning game for our young team.
Patricia Duran
Linwood
When the Eagles didn't score after completing a 91-yard pass play, it changed the whole game. The Eagles never recovered from it, and the 49ers got a charge out of it and didn't let up. Derek Barnett made a very costly penalty. I hope Brandon Graham and Bran don Brooks are not seriously injured.
Ken Kryszczun
Galloway Township
What a difference a week makes. The Eagles tried a bend-but-not-break defense, but twice they broke, giving up two time-consuming 80-plus-yard touchdown drives. After a 91-yard pass, going 0 for7 at first-and-goal is poor play-calling.
Rev. Joe Ganiel
Runnemede
Not going to point my green foam finger at the Eagles. All credit goes to the outstanding run and pass defense of the 49ers. They contained a very talented Eagles offense when they had to.
Peter Haberstroh
Ventnor
How and why are there such extremely different results in one week? After crawling up and down the field for the whole game, the Eagles wait until a little over five minutes left in the game and with no timeouts to do run down the field and score a touchdown.
New coach, new quarterback, but some of the same old habits have resurfaced.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Columbia, S.C.
Well what an exciting game. We all knew the Eagles were not going undefeated, but they showed they can play with anybody so far. The coaching staff had a good game plan, and Jalen Hurts continues to impress, but the stupid penalties by the defense killed them in the second half. A blocked field goal and too many missed opportunities added up to this loss.
Jack Verseput
Linwood
Trying to channel Doug Pederson on the fourth-down play was a critical mistake. Better to take the points or try something more conventional. It changed the momentum of the game. Penalties were a killer again this week. Even with this loss, the team clearly has potential. There are a lot of young talented players who should only get better as they continue to play together.
Lets take it out on Dallas.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
Missed opportunities in the first half hurt the team, but overall they played well both sides of the ball. The 49ers were in the Super Bowl just two seasons ago and have a good team. The second half, their defense played better then ours, and it gave San Fran's offense time to get in gear and move the ball.
But if we stay healthy, we will win some division games this year.
Butch Sill
Absecon
