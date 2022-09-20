Readers see a lot to like in Eagles' 24-7 win over VIkings

Press readers react, via email, to the Philadelphia Eagles' 24-7 win against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

Certainly an impressive showing by Hurts and the Eagles. With the exception of the ongoing penalty issues, this game was more than you could ask for on both sides of the ball. The defense was exceptional against a dangerous offense. Darius Slay was just out of his mind tonight!

What a great start to the season.

Bruce Holcombe

Beesleys Point

Eagles, you made me a believer with this game. Darius Slay played well last week, but what he did guarding Jefferson was simply outstanding. Hurts played like a seasoned quarterback. They played like they were in a Super Bowl. Next week, don't let yourself get down. Great game.

Angela Janetta

Vineland

Lots of offense. Lots of interceptions. Only downside: Lots of penalties.

Hurts looks good.

Rev. Joe Ganiel

Runnemede

Hurts and the offense shined tonight. Slay and the defense looked strong. Special teams had the blocked field goal, but the worst of all was playing against the 12th man on the field, the officials.

Jack Verseput

Linwood

A total team victory with special recognition going to the coaches for putting together an awesome offensive game plan.

Peter Haberstroh

Ventnor

Tonight we discovered the “Hurts Equation": Power + toughness + drive + talent + consistency = Franchise QB!

Frank "Rue" Tamru

Mays Landing

What a awesome display of the game of football. It couldn’t have gone any better for Eagles fans on "Monday Night Football." Jalen Hurts and Darius Slay Jr. were just outstanding. Hurts had his best game as a pro, and if he stays healthy we could do quite well.

I know it’s early, but if they keep playing like this on both sides of the ball, I’m optimistic.

Butch Sill

Absecon

Very, very impressive win on national TV. Hurts and Slay played great. Lack of scoring in second half is concerning, but they were playing a good team. They needed the blitz because the front four couldn't get to Cousins.

Tony Perry

Egg Harbor Township

Jalen Hurts could have easily had over 400 yards passing had it not been for the penalties. The Eagles dominated this game on both sides of the ball. With the exception of not scoring in the second half, this was a good win for the Eagles.

Sylvia W. Stewart

Columbia, S.C.

An impressive win tonight, and all the sweeter on "Monday Night Football"! Kudos to Jalen Hurts, who put on a show running and passing the ball. Gannon certainly listened to his critics, engineering a great defensive game!

Only criticism this week is the number of offensive penalties! Fun seeing the ad for "Abbott Elementary" with all the Eagles fans on the show, which is filmed in Philly!

Pat Duran

Linwood

I would like to congratulate the Eagles for their second win. A great game to stay up for.

Too many penalties; two great interceptions at the goal line; no second-half points.

Hope you keep it up

Mike Ridgway

Linwood

Well, for those who still want to get on the bandwagon, hop on because this is gonna be one crazy ride! Jalen Hurts is the real deal as QB for those of you who still have your doubts!

Get ready, Carson. They’re coming for ya!

Pam Burnell

Seaville

Wow, what a great win! Dominated both sides of the of scrimmage. won every battle on special teams. It was very cool to see coach Dick Vermiel get his Hall of Fame ring.

Tom Alvord

Seaville

In a rare reversal of routine, I was waiting all weekend for Monday night, and Jalen Hurts, giving off Michael Vick vibes, was well worth the wait. The broadcast kept mentioning — and even provided video proof — how Jalen Hurts could squat 600 pounds, which explains why the Vikings' defense couldn't do squat to stop him in his strongest game as an Eagle.

Hurts guided the offense on more lengthy drives than a long-haul trucker. To paraphrase ZZ Top, he's got legs, and he knows how to use them. It helps that the offensive line gives him more time than a Rolex retailer. On Hurts' furthest fling, Quez Watkins was more open than a Catholic at confession.

Thanks to the smothering defense of Darius Slay, Justin Jefferson was contained like a (Viking) ship in a bottle. Anti-vaxxer Kirk Cousins and the Vikings had no shot. They were shut down like England for the queen's funeral.

My only objection is once, when I got up from my couch, I think I was flagged by the officials for an illegal man downfield.

Marc Tandan

Hammonton