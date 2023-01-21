Readers revel in Eagles' playoff romp against Giants

Readers react via email Saturday night to the Eagles' 38-7 playoff win over the New York Giants.

We have a damaged QB, we are up by 21 points in the fourth quarter and we are still running QB run-pass option plays. You scare me, Coach Nick, you scare me.

Peter Haberstroh

Ventnor

What an awesome and dominate game. All the talk about the Giants upsetting us was bunk! Hurts was back and in charge. The defense was great and dominated the line, and the D-backs were the best they’ve been all year. Offense line couldn’t have been any better. Hope we play like this the next two weeks, but it won’t be this easy!

Butch Sill

Absecon

A total team effort! The running game was outstanding. The defense played at a championship level, and I can’t wait till next week.

Joe Maloy

Wildwood Crest

A convincing win over the Giants proves that the Eagles are ready to play anyone they meet next week. Two more wins to bring a parade back to Broad Street. Go, Birds.

Pam Burnell

Seaville

Playoff games are won in the trenches. The Eagles' offensivee and defensive lines were phenomenal. The Birds came to play.

Rev. Joe Ganiel

Runnemede

As a longtime Eagles fan, I was a bit edgy during this game, but that feeling was pretty much over by the second half. What a dominant performance. Hurts looked fairly well healed up. The defense held fast. The team looked good. Now, one more win punches our ticket.

Bruce Holcombe

Beesleys Point

A dominating performance on both sides of the ball! Bring on whoever, we're headed to Arizona.

Frank "Rue" Tamru

Mays Landing

Two great opening drives led to two Eagles touchdowns early. A great game in all facets. However, I really don’t like to see Hurts running the ball while we have several tough running backs. Credit needs to be given to the play of our offensivee line, which opened big holes for Sanders, Gainwell and Scott all night. So who do you want to play next, Dallas or San Francisco? We will know that by tomorrow night!

Patricia Duran

Linwood

A great game to stay up for. Great job, Hurts Goedert ,Smith, Elliott, Gainwell and Scott. Great seeing everyone back.

Mike Ridgway

Linwood

What a performance! The Eagles led the Giants in every aspect of this game except for penalties. However, they played through the penalties with the defense holding Saquon Barkley to under 100 rushing yards while recording six sacks.

Sylvia W. Stewart

Columbia, S.C.

Our Father who art in Philly.

NFC champs be thy name.

Thy will be done,

the game will be won.

In the Linc, as well as in the Jetro lot.

Give us this day our badass defense, and forgive us our penalties, as we forgive those who intentionally foul against us.

Lead us not into elimination, but deliver us to victory.

In the name of the fans, Philadelphia and in the name of the Eagles.

AMEN!

GO, BIRDS!

Jacqui Delario

Margate

All is (Gain)well with the Eagles. With the health of Hurts' shoulder still in question, all three RBs shouldered the load in cutting the Giants down to size. Their overrated opponent was overmatched in the rematch. Two weeks later, New York was too weak to compete as the Birds broke them like a first-down chain.

Batches of bagels have less holes in the middle than the Giants' defensive line. The extra R&R that a bye week provides had Philly doing some R&R of their own: rushing and romping. The physicality even extended to the coaches, as Siranni and Steichen looked like a wrestling tag team, body bumping blissfully.

Their play-calling was (The) Rock solid and for the record, the only Giant I've ever rooted for was Andre. If the Eagles continue to play with this much (Ric) Flair, expect them to (Sgt.) Slaughter the Cowboys, should they face them next week.

Marc Tandan

Hammonton