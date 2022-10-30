Readers react to the Eagles improving to 7-0

Readers react via email Sunday afternoon to the Philadelphia Eagles' 35-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hurts quieted those who doubted whether he can go long. The Birds finally played a complete game offensively. Being 7-0 is impressive!

Rev Joe Ganiel

Runnemede

Statistically, the Eagles were supposed to dominate this team and they did. At times it did seem like they were letting the Steelers hang around, but the defense changed that in the fourth quarter. Hurts, Brown and Sanders were just outstanding. We will just keep riding along with this team and see where it leads us. Go Phillies!

Bruce Holcombe

Beesleys Point

Thank you Howie for acquiring phenomenal wide receiver A.J. Brown! I think our run defense was weak today. The play of Hurts, Brown and Sanders was exceptional, but that probably can be applied to the whole team! Pittsburgh is a team that’s improving each week. I have the greatest respect for Mike Tomlin, who once was the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl! Also, thank you Tony Romo for mentioning the Eagles are the best team in the NFC!

Pat Duran

Linwood

This game was scary for a while as they let the Steelers hang in there for three quarters. At least they finally had good scoring drives in the second half. Brown had one hell of a game. I hate to say it but I like Romo as an announcer.

Tony Perry

Egg Harbor Township

Hurts to Brown is just magic with pinpoint throws and adjustment with great hands and strength. Being 7-0 looks really good. How long we can keep it going is anybody's guess. It’s been a great year and fun so far, but the best is yet to come.

Butch Sill

Absecon

Our Birds are 7-0 headed to Thursday night against Houston.

By then, our Phillies will have dispatched of the Astros and be 2022 World Series champs. Great time to be a Philly sports fan.

Frank “Rue” Tamru

Mays Landing

I thought it would be fun to take a celebration sip each time the Eagles scored. I had to go to water before halftime. My point spread got trashed when the Eagles beat the brakes off Pittsburgh. Oh, happy Sunday!

Sylvia W. Stewart

Columbia, SC

A great win! The offense was unstoppable, and the Hurts-to-Brown connection seems to be legendary. The defense, at times, seemed to give up some easy yards, however it got the job done. The ankle injury to Davis is a concern. Go Phils!

Joe Maloy

Wildwood Crest

Congratulations to the Eagles on being 7-0. Especially Brown, Sanders, Pascal and Hurts on the touchdowns. Again, the defense needs to show up for the whole game. See you Thursday night. Great to be a Philadelphia fan with the Phillies and Eagles.

Mike Ridgway

Linwood

It's a great time to be a Philadelphia Sports Fan right now! After a bye week, this Eagles team came out and didn't have to shake any rust off at all. It's great to see this team playing football well both offensively and defensively. Special teams needs to pick up their game now and start showing the fans what they can do.

This is a short week for the Birds and let's hope that their perfect record can stand up to the pressure of preparing for the game on Thursday. Yeah, you say "it's only Houston" but the Eagles are the last undefeated team standing, and teams are looking to be the one to take that away! Go Birds and Phillies!

Pam Burnell

Seaville

A feel good AJ Brown offensive explosion but let's recognize the fact that was not a normal Steel Curtain defense.

Peter Haberstroh

Ventnor

The Eagles played well. Awesome touchdown passes. The defense needs to get tighter. Gannon still needs to blitz more.

Bob Donnell

Cold Spring

Eagles are 7-0. Somebody pinch me! Go Birds, and thank you A.J. Brown.

Linda Valente-Rose

Egg Harbor Township

Call me a smart(ies) aleck or childish, but here’s a chorus you can go door-to-door on Halloween chanting:

Taunt and treat

A.J. is fleet

There’s no DB he can’t beat

Unsportsmanlike?

He don’t care

He’ll leave his foes without a prayer!

If you’ve ever listened to a Mike Tomlin press conference, he often talks about his team not blinking. It’s astute advice because if you do, you might miss an A.J. Brown touchdown.

A.J. Brown can continue to point at countless confounded cornerbacks because covering him is proving pointless. Like a toddler trick-or-treating - and two-fisting Twizzlers and Twix while traipsing - he can’t be contained. Arthur Juan Brown has been juanderful. He gets more reception than any cell phone I’ve ever owned.

Hurts, who wants to be the thermostat, has become as adept as a deep thrower as he is a deep thinker (and his stats are, as the kids say, “fire”).

The once strong Steel Curtain is now weaker than a saturated shower curtain.

My fellow former Demon Deacon Nick Sciba - the NCAA’s all-time leader in field goal percentage - deserves a permanent position booting the ball in the NFL.

This win was so sweet, I promise not to purloin a piece of my daughter’s Halloween haul.

Marc Tandan

Hammonton